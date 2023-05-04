Home » Investing » Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for May 2023

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for May 2023

Discover top Canadian blue-chip stocks in May 2023! Explore the best investment options for stability, dividends, and growth potential.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in blue-chip stocks is a popular strategy globally for several reasons. Typically, blue-chip stocks are defined as companies that are market leaders with robust business models and an enviable track record of delivering consistent returns.

These stocks offer an attractive risk/reward profile making them ideal for both new and experienced investors. Further, as blue-chip stocks generate consistent cash flows, a majority of these companies also pay shareholders an attractive dividend, offering stability in periods of economic turbulence.

Here are four quality blue-chip TSX stocks you can consider buying today.

Enbridge stock

An energy infrastructure giant, Enbridge (TSX:ENB), is among the largest companies in Canada. Its wide base of cash-generating assets allows Enbridge to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $3.55 per share, translating to a forward yield of 6.7%.

Enbridge is part of the highly cyclical energy sector but has increased its dividend by 10% annually in the last 28 years, which is quite remarkable. The cash flows of this TSX heavyweight are tied to long-term contracts, making Enbridge almost immune to fluctuations in energy prices.

It continues to invest in capital expenditures and aims to gain traction in the renewable energy space, which will be a key driver of future cash flows for Enbridge.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock

One of the largest players in the clean energy sector, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has already returned 2,000% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains since May 2003. Despite these market-thumping gains, BEP stock offers investors a forward yield of 4.4%.

BEP’s development pipeline will allow it to add 110 gigawatts of energy capacity, which is quite significant given its current capacity stands at 25.4 gigawatts. Equipped with an investment-grade balance sheet and more than $4 billion in liquidity, Brookfield Renewable has the flexibility to grow via acquisitions as well as organically.

Sun Life Financial stock

A well-diversified financial services company, Sun Life (TSX:SLF) offers a range of savings, retirement, and pension products to customers. With an annual dividend of $2.88 per share, Sun Life’s dividend yield stands at 4.4%.

Despite a challenging macro-environment, Sun Life increased its net income by 10% to $990 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Its earnings also grew by 4% to $3.67 billion in the last four quarters.

SLF stock has surged 229% since May 2013 and currently trades at 10 times forward earnings, which is quite cheap. It’s priced at a discount of 12.3% to consensus price target estimates. After accounting for its dividend yield, total returns will be closer to 16%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock

Among the top-performing TSX stocks, Alimentation-Couche Tard (TSX:ATD) is the final blue-chip stock on my list. It operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ATD stock has returned 600% in the last 10 years and a whopping 5,780% since May 2003, easily outpacing most global indices. Despite these lofty returns, ATD stock is currently priced at 17 times forward earnings, which is quite reasonable.

While Alimentation Couche-Tard has a dividend yield of just 0.8%, its payout ratio is well below 25%, providing the company with enough room to raise the dividend in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Up 10% in Just Over a Month, Is Loblaw Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors may be considering Loblaw stock after its recent climb, but there could be a dip on the way…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 REITs You Can Safely Buy Even When the Housing Market Does Whatever

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian housing market currently has bearish momentum. In these uncertain times, two REITs are a safe buy at a…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Utility Stocks to Buy for Protection But Keep for Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends? Check. Growth? Check. Cheap? Absolutely. That's what you get by investing in these utility stocks on the TSX today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks With Strong Balance Sheets and Tempting Valuations

| Vineet Kulkarni

Two TSX stocks with solid fundamentals.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $500 Per Month Tax Free

| Kay Ng

There are three things to keep in mind when building passive income from dividend stocks: dividend safety, dividend growth, and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Value Hunters

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Suncor Energy offer good value for bargain hunters.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks for Canadians: A Smart Way to Invest for Retirement

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks like a banking bargain for dividend-hungry investors seeking to invest for retirement!

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in May 2023

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for income, growth, and deep value? Check out these three top Canadian REITs for great total returns…

Read more »