Home » Investing » Invest $3,745 for $194 in Passive Income Each Year if You Want to Retire Early

Invest $3,745 for $194 in Passive Income Each Year if You Want to Retire Early

Young investors: don’t ignore the positive benefits of interest! You can use that to retire early using a passive-income stock like this one.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Early retirement handwritten in a note

Image source: Getty Images

Young investors may not believe that investing a bit at a time can lead to something as grand as early retirement. Invest in high-quality, safe stocks over decades. Today, I’m going to show you how to achieve a large amount of passive income, even with a small investment.

How much can you afford?

First, young investors should figure out how much they can afford. Do not stretch yourself too thin and create debt just to invest. That’s absolutely not the point of investing. Instead, budget. Create a budget and update it every three months as your life changes. Then identify how much you can afford to put aside in an investment account and do it each and every paycheque.

Let’s see an example. The average Canadian between 25 and 34 currently makes $53,500 as of 2021, according to Statistics Canada. Let’s say of that, you can afford to put aside 7% of your income each year.

I would therefore recommend doing this each and every paycheque. If you’re making $53,500, that means you’re putting aside $3,745 each year, which comes to just $144 per paycheque. You can use this to drip feed into your investments over time, adding your dividend passive income.

A stock to choose

If you want your income to last, then you need a passive-income stock that will last. So, I would consider one that has a long history and a long growth outlook as well. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) is actually a strong option in this case.

The company is considered safe, as it merely collects income from franchisees and rental revenue. It remains a stable stream of cash flow from this, rather than depending solely on sales. Currently, it holds a dividend yield at 5.19%, which comes out on a monthly basis. Shares are down 8.25% in the last year and trade at 17.67 times earnings as of writing.

To see how much you need to invest to create passive income for early retirement, we need to look at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR). For A&W stock, that comes to a dividend CAGR of 3% in the last decade and 5.33% for its share price.

Bottom line

Let’s put all this data in and see what an investor could make to retire early if they start at age 25, putting aside that $144 each and every paycheque. Then they reinvest the passive income and continue to add those funds time after time.

Shares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueYear End Shares OwnedYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
101.00$1.93$194.47$3,946.27201.93$39.08$7,890.99
201.93$1.98$400.48$8,300.92302.88$41.16$12,466.51
302.88$2.04$618.70$13,099.48403.86$43.35$17,508.95
403.86$2.10$849.73$18,377.84504.90$45.66$23,056.07
504.90$2.17$1,094.19$24,174.37606.01$48.10$29,148.26
606.01$2.23$1,352.71$30,530.12707.20$50.66$35,828.72
707.20$2.30$1,625.96$37,488.93808.50$53.36$43,143.60
808.50$2.37$1,914.61$45,097.64909.89$56.21$51,142.19
909.89$2.44$2,219.36$53,406.231011.39$59.20$59,877.11
1011.39$2.51$2,540.94$62,468.061112.99$62.36$69,404.51
1112.99$2.59$2,880.09$72,340.021214.70$65.68$79,784.28
1214.70$2.67$3,237.59$83,082.761316.51$69.18$91,080.26
1316.51$2.75$3,614.21$94,760.931418.42$72.87$103,360.51
1418.42$2.83$4,010.78$107,443.401520.40$76.75$116,697.51
1520.40$2.91$4,428.14$121,203.481622.46$80.85$131,168.46
1622.46$3.00$4,867.14$136,119.231724.58$85.15$146,855.51
1724.58$3.09$5,328.68$152,273.711826.74$89.69$163,846.11
1826.74$3.18$5,813.68$169,755.271928.93$94.47$182,233.27
1928.93$3.28$6,323.06$188,657.872031.13$99.51$202,115.90
2031.13$3.38$6,857.81$209,081.372133.31$104.81$223,599.15
2133.31$3.48$7,418.91$231,131.932235.47$110.40$246,794.76
2235.47$3.58$8,007.39$254,922.312337.57$116.28$271,821.48
2337.57$3.69$8,624.31$280,572.312439.59$122.48$298,805.39
2439.59$3.80$9,270.73$308,209.102541.51$129.01$327,880.43
2541.51$3.91$9,947.78$337,967.712643.30$135.89$359,188.74
2643.30$4.03$10,656.60$369,991.452744.94$143.13$392,881.21
2744.94$4.15$11,398.36$404,432.362846.40$150.76$429,117.93
2846.40$4.28$12,174.27$441,451.752947.66$158.79$468,068.74
2947.66$4.41$12,985.57$481,220.703048.68$167.26$509,913.76
3048.68$4.54$13,833.53$523,920.613149.45$176.17$554,844.02

After 30 years, young investors could have almost $555,000 in their portfolio from using this method! So, consider investing in a safe passive-income stock like this one again and again today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends A&w Revenue Royalties Income Fund. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Landlords: The Easy Way to Create Your Own Passive-Income Empire

| Aditya Raghunath

Become a lazy landlord! Learn the easy way to build a passive-income empire and enjoy financial freedom with quality REITs.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

How Long Would it Take to Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million With TSX Dividend Stocks?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can build a fortune through high-yield TSX dividend stocks, but you must accumulate enough shares and have a longer…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Dividends for Less: 2 Energy Stocks to Power Your Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are great high-yield value stocks for dividend investors to watch in May.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How You Can Make $425 Per Month TAX FREE!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Volatility has picked up on the TSX, which may spur you to pursue passive income with stocks like Timbercreek Financial…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

7.8% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU) is an undervalued TSX stock that offer a 7.8% dividend yield and a promising future in…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Double Your Passive Income: Invest in These 2 Monthly Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investing in monthly dividend stocks gives a financial advantage by enabling frequent compounding of capital.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Puja Tayal

When the stock market is uncertain, having stable TFSA passive income keeps you motivated to stay invested.

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Shelter in a Stormy Market

| Joey Frenette

Consider Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and another steady dividend stock to play a bit of defence amid the stock market's latest…

Read more »