Home » Investing » TFSA Investment Ideas: Popular Canadian Companies Worth Considering

TFSA Investment Ideas: Popular Canadian Companies Worth Considering

Investors looking to buy stocks in their TFSA can consider buying shares of undervalued companies such as Celestica right now.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking to buy and hold stocks in their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) can consider popular Canadian companies trading at a lower valuation. Value investing remains a popular investment strategy on Bay Street, as it allows investors to derive outsized gains and build long-term wealth.

Moreover, if these stocks are held in a TFSA, any returns in the form of dividends, as well as capital gains, will be sheltered from taxes. Here are three such popular TSX stocks you can stash in a TFSA right now.

Celestica stock

One of the cheapest stocks on the TSX, Celestica (TSX:CLS) is priced at 5.4 times forward earnings. Comparatively, analysts expect the company to increase earnings by 25% annually in the next five years.

Valued at a market cap of $1.77 billion, Celestica provides enterprise-focused supply chain solutions. Despite lower enterprise spending in the near term, the company is on track to increase revenue from $9.95 billion in 2022 to $10.7 billion in 2024.

In the last 12 months, sales from its Lifecycle Solutions business accounted for 65% of total revenue, up from 39% in 2017. Celestica emphasized growth in this business allows it to increase diversification and provides exposure to markets with stickier customer relationships, robust growth profiles, and accretive margins.

Due to its compelling valuation, analysts expect CLS stock to surge 36% in the next 12 months.

Supremex stock

A small-cap stock that also pays you a dividend, Supremex (TSX:SXP), manufactures and markets envelopes as well as paper packaging solutions and specialty products to resellers, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), government entities, and resellers.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Supremex increased revenue by 40% year over year to $88.4 million, while net earnings surged 50.7% to $9.5 million. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose to $18.8 million, indicating a margin of 21.3%, compared to the year-ago margin of 19.1%.

Due to its widening profit margins, Supremex pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share, translating to a forward yield of 2.3%. Priced at less than five times forward earnings, the TSX stock is trading at a discount of 90% to consensus price target estimates.

Sprott stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Sprott (TSX:SII), an asset management company. It has increased sales from $75 million in 2019 to $154 million in 2022. Bay Street forecasts the top line to surge to $221 million in 2023 and $230 million in 2024.

Comparatively adjusted earnings in on track to almost triple from $0.91 per share in 2022 to $2.55 per share in 2024. Priced at 18.7 times forward earnings, Sprott also offers investors a dividend yield of almost 3%.

Despite a weak global environment, the company ended Q1 with $25.4 billion in assets under management (AUM), an increase of 8% year over year. Similar to other asset management companies, Sprott generates revenue from management fees, performance fees, and commissions. Its net fees in Q1 rose 13% to $28.7 million due to higher AUM and inflows in its exchange-listed products as well as private strategy segment.

Down 34% from all-time highs, Sprott stock is trading at a discount of 13% compared to its average price target.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Supremex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to end the third consecutive week in red territory.

Read more »

Man pointing at a recycling symbol
Investing

2 Stocks for Environmentally Conscious Canadians

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top green energy stocks I think long-term investors may want to consider for the right mix of…

Read more »

Technology
Investing

Maple Leaf Foods: Cooking Up Growth in Plant-Based Protein

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI) stock looks like a great target, as the company has bet on the promising plant-based…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

3 Canadian Value Stocks With Strong Growth Potential

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Canadian value stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) should be on your list.

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Dividend Stocks

Hungry for Returns? 3 Top Food Stocks on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three food stocks have been on the recovery as we edge closer to a growth market, so grab them…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even choosing a conservative ETF can help retirees reach their dreams of achieving $1,000 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Buy After its Q1 2023 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

In the last 12 months, Baytex Energy stock has lost 25% but has returned a stellar 1,035% in the last…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Here Are the Best Canadian Stocks for You!

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three stocks are ideal for beginners, given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »