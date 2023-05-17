Investing Insomnia? 2 TSX Stocks That Let You Sleep at Night

These TSX stocks have given investors strong growth, with very little drops to be found, so consider them among your other TSX stocks.

Investors might be looking at the market and feeling quite queasy. That’s queasiness continues into the evening, disrupting your sleep with dreams filled with nightmarish scenarios. You’ve lost all your money, and now what will you do? What if the market falls even further? How will you fund your future?

Don’t spiral. Don’t panic. Instead, find companies that offer stable performance. It’s easier said than done, right? Perhaps, which is why I would recommend two things. First, meet with your financial advisor. They can help determine what kind of investment you can afford and how to prepare for your future.

The second? Reading on to find two safe TSX stocks that will allow you to return to dreams filled with your bright future.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is expensive for a reason. There haven’t been stock splits because when you invest, you’re investing in a strong company that doesn’t want volatility coming its way. And we’ve seen that over the many years.

Shares trade at $944 as of writing and yet are actually up 36% in the last year alone. In the last decade alone, shares are up 113%. However, it was when the market started to turn for the worst that investors starting to really pick up the stock in bulk.

It’s no wonder; the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company continues to be a diversified option for investors. It’s beat out earnings estimates quarter after quarter, with a solid buy rating being held, even during this downturn.

Yet shares continue to trade at just 16.24 times earnings, with a 1.43% dividend yield as well. What’s more, the company nearly doubled first-quarter earnings during its latest release. So, if you want stability, I would certainly consider Fairfax stock be one of your first TSX stocks to buy.

CGI

Another top choice might seek risky, but trust me; it is not. CGI (TSX:GIB.A) stock is a top choice for those seeking stable growth, and the company has proven this time and time again. CGI stock is an acquisition powerhouse, picking up smaller software companies through acquisitions. It then rebrands them, upgrades them, and pushes them back out while taking on all the new revenue.

The company has also been entrusted time and again by companies to take on their software expansion. This includes placing data into the cloud, as CGI stock is also a top cybersecurity option. CGI stock now operates around the world, with a diverse set of revenue streams coming in and even more opportunities coming down the pipe.

In fact, these opportunities really are limitless. CGI stock looks for companies that offer software we need. This has proven to offer it a never-ending source of opportunities, with investors constantly hopping on board, as the company brings in more acquisitions.

Shares of CGI stock are now up 33% in the last year and 324% in the last decade. What’s more, growth has been incredibly stable. So, if you want income that’s not going to drop at a moment’s notice, certainly consider CGI stock with your other TSX stocks.