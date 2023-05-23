Home » Investing » How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

Canadians can look to build a rock-solid, passive-income portfolio with high-yield monthly dividend stocks like Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian market has faced some turbulence in the second half of the spring season. Investor anxiety has increased in the face of rising interest rates and continued murmurs of a potential recession. Instead of resigning ourselves to worry, we can take the initiative and build a passive-income portfolio in the final weeks of the spring.

In this article, I want to explore how you can build that portfolio with just $20,000 in late May 2023. In this hypothetical, we should aim to stash our dividend stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Let’s jump in.

Here’s why Freehold Royalties is the perfect stock to start a passive-income portfolio

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is the first dividend stock I’d target to build our passive-income portfolio in the spring of 2023. This Calgary-based company is engaged in the acquisition and management of royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Its shares have dropped 2.7% so far in 2023.

This energy stock boasts a phenomenal track record as a dividend payer. Its royalty business has generated consistent cash flow that has supported its monthly distribution. This stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.

Shares of Freehold closed at $14.67 on Friday, May 19. For our hypothetical, we can snatch up 450 shares of Freehold for a purchase price of $6,601.50. Freehold Royalties offers a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share. That represents a very tasty 7.3% yield. This means we can now gobble up tax-free monthly passive income of $40.50 going forward.

This undervalued REIT also offers a monster dividend right now

Artis REIT (TSX:AX.UN) is a Winnipeg-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that possesses a portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties in North America. Shares of this REIT have dropped 0.5% month over month as of close on May 19. The REIT is down 22% in the year-to-date period.

In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2023, this REIT saw revenues drop 3.2% year over year to $90.2 million. Moreover, net operating income dropped 6.6% to $48.0 million.

This REIT closed at $7.10 per share after markets closed last Friday. We can purchase 940 shares of Artis REIT for a total price of $6,674. The REIT currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.05 per share, which represents a monster 8.6% yield. This purchase will allow us to churn out monthly tax-free passive income of $47.

One more monthly dividend stock to round out your passive-income portfolio

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is the last dividend stock I’d target to complete our passive-income portfolio. This Markham-based company provides senior living and long-term-care services in Canada. Its shares have climbed 4.3% so far in 2023.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living closed at $11.52 on May 19. For our final purchase, we can gobble up 580 shares of Sienna Senior Living for $6,681.60. This stock last paid out a monthly distribution of $0.078 per share, representing an 8.1% yield at the time of this writing. After this purchase, we can count on a monthly, tax-free, passive-income payout of $45.24.

Bottom line

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
FRU$14.67450$0.09$40.50Monthly
AX.UN$7.10940$0.05$47Monthly
SIA$11.52580$0.078$45.24Monthly

These investments will allow us to churn out monthly, tax-free, passive income of $132.74. That works out to annual income of $1,592.88 from our original $20,000 investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How To Earn Nearly $500 Per Month In Your TFSA Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for some stability in a volatile market. Here is a method to consider if you aim to…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Investing

Why This Canadian Healthcare Stock Is a Hidden Value Gem

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) is a healthcare stock that deserves your attention for its value and top-shelf dividend offering.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Investing

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and BCE are down in recent weeks. Is one stock now oversold and good to buy?

Read more »

butterfly emerges from chrysalis
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: The 5 Top Stocks to Buy in May 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Jim Gillies (TMFCanuck)

Our favourite ideas this month, including the single best way to invest in bank stocks.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Canadian Tire Stock or Dollarama Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Dollarama and Canadian Tire both being two of the top dividend stocks in Canada, here's how to choose which…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Telus or BCE Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes down to Telus or BCE stock, a potential merger of telecom giants is the biggest dividend threat.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

Sitting on Cash? These 3 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to spend some money on? Here are three great TSX stocks to buy today.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks are lucrative choices for TFSA investors who have yet to max out their 2023 contribution limits.

Read more »