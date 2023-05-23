Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, May 23

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, May 23

While falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX index today, investors will primarily remain focused on the U.S. debt talks.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market remained slightly bullish before going into a three-day weekend, as investors reacted positively to largely better-than-expected retail sales numbers. With this, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 54 points on Friday to settle at 20,351, ending the third consecutive session with minor gains.

While consumer cyclical and healthcare stocks witnessed losses, healthy gains in other key market sectors, including energy, utilities, and consumer non-cyclicals, kept the optimism alive, despite the continued U.S. debt ceiling standoff.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Birchcliff Energy, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, and Constellation Software were among the top-performing TSX stocks in the last session, as they inched up by more than 3% each on May 19.

On the flip side, shares of Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) dived nearly 7% on Friday to below $23 per share after tanking by more than 10% in the previous session. This recent selloff in GOOS stock came after the Toronto-headquartered clothing company announced its fiscal year 2023 (ended on April 2, 2023) financial results on May 18.

While Canada Goose’s annual revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $1.22 billion and exceeded analysts’ estimates, its adjusted annual earnings of $1.05 declined 3.7% from the previous year and also missed Street’s expectations. An increase in obsolete raw material provisioning and higher product costs were two of the main factors that affected the company’s margins in recent quarters. On a year-to-date basis, GOOS stock is now down 4.6%.

Ballard Power Systems, Denison Mines, and Aritzia were also among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they plunged by at least 3.5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Tourmaline Oil, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, and B2Gold were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

The commodity-heavy main TSX index could fall at the open today, as metals and natural gas prices are continuing to witness a selloff this week, as investors remain worried about the U.S. debt limit concerns. While no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the building permits and new home sales data from the U.S. market this morning.

In addition, the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations will remain on TSX investors’ radar, with the U.S. inching closer to potentially defaulting on Federal debt with each passing day.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Constellation Software, Enbridge, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investing Made Simple: Consider These Popular Canadian Companies

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to hold in a TFSA? Here are two popular Canadian companies!

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Vermilion Energy Stock Skyrocketed in 2022: Can It Recover From the Sluggish Start in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Vermilion Energy stock doubled in the first half of 2022 but has lost 25% so far in 2023.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Long-term Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors who want to generate a stable and recurring long-term income stream should consider these top Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

| Tony Dong

Here's how good financial habits coupled with a S&P 500 index ETF can set you up for success.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Stocks for Beginners

Boost Your TFSA Returns With These Winning Canadian Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are great picks for your TFSA!

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in a Market Correction

| Kay Ng

Investors should build positions in these best Canadian stocks, especially during market corrections. Then hold for wealth creation.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Looking for some cheap TSX stocks? Here are three top bets.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks Every Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Each of these Canadian stocks has proven it will do well no matter the market, with long-term holders seeing immense…

Read more »