Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

3 Dividend Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

These three dividend stocks will continue to remain in my portfolio for decades, and I’ll continue to drip feed them to my heart’s content.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

If you have some cash set aside right now, it might be concerning just watching it sit there. As it sits, it doesn’t make a dime — not even on inflation or interest! That is why it’s far better than you invest it in something solid. And right now, dividend stocks remain some of the best options.

Dividend stocks, like the options I’m going to cover here, provide investors with high payments, long-term growth, and dividend increases in the future. If you have cash to invest today, these are the three I’d choose now to invest $2,000 in each. And I plan on continuing to reinvest in them for life!

NorthWest REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a strong option for those seeking long-term growth. This comes directly from its long-term lease agreements! The goal is to create stable cash flows from diversified investments within in the healthcare property sector.

The only issue is, it’s still in the expansion phase, so there haven’t been any dividend increases yet. Even so, it offers a high dividend yield at 10.39% as of writing. Shares are down 41% in the last year, with analysts believing the stock will rebound quickly. Again, this comes from its investment in solid companies around the world from hospitals to office buildings.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
NWH.UN$7.62262$0.80$209.60Monthly

If you were to invest $2,000 right now with shares at $7.62, you could bring in monthly passive income of $17.47.

Brookfield Renewable

Another strong choice for those seeking dividend income is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). I purchased shares before the huge increase back in 2021, which was lovely; however, shares are now below that purchase price. But I’m still drip feeding into this stock.

Why? It provides the long lease agreements but in the renewable energy sector — one that continues to remain stable and growing around the world. And that’s where Brookfield has invested, in practically every corner of the globe. And with shares down 11% in the last year, it’s a great deal right now.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
BEP.UN$41.2548$1.84$88.32Quarterly

A $2,000 investment in Brookfield stock right this moment would bring in $88.32 each year. That would come out on a quarterly basis at $22.08.

Royal Bank

Finally, one of the top Canadian banks to consider right now is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). The company continues to do well thanks to its investment in the wealth and commercial management sector. Earnings remain stable, which has led to shares being down just 4% in the last year.

Even with loans down along with profits, overall, it remains one of the more solid dividend stocks — especially in the banking industry. If you’re looking for long-term growth, consider Royal Bank stock. Furthermore, consider how far it’s grown in the last decade for an idea of where shares could be headed; it’s up 96% in the last 10 years.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
RY$120.8616$5.28$84.48Quarterly

If you invest $2,000 in Royal Bank stock, that would give you $84.48 per year. This would then come out on a quarterly basis at $21.12.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Safe Stocks to Supplement Your Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Scotiabank is just one of the safe, high-yielding stocks to buy for your TFSA for that extra income.

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

TSX Stocks in the Financial Sector: Which Ones Will Outperform?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors battling volatility might want to snatch up financial TSX stocks like Manulife Financial Corp. and others right now.

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some perfect stocks to buy today and hold for five years (or even longer)? Here are several great…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Dividend Stocks

Magna International Stock: A Strong Investment in the Automotive Industry

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Magna International is a solid choice for investors seeking exposure to the automotive sector.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Top-Notch, Passive-Income Portfolio From Scratch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing your savings at a time like this is hard, so don't! Create your own passive-income stream and put it…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield stock is somewhat legendary. Is it a buy today?

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

Self-Directed Pension: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »