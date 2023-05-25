3 Dividend Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

These three dividend stocks will continue to remain in my portfolio for decades, and I’ll continue to drip feed them to my heart’s content.

If you have some cash set aside right now, it might be concerning just watching it sit there. As it sits, it doesn’t make a dime — not even on inflation or interest! That is why it’s far better than you invest it in something solid. And right now, dividend stocks remain some of the best options.

Dividend stocks, like the options I’m going to cover here, provide investors with high payments, long-term growth, and dividend increases in the future. If you have cash to invest today, these are the three I’d choose now to invest $2,000 in each. And I plan on continuing to reinvest in them for life!

NorthWest REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a strong option for those seeking long-term growth. This comes directly from its long-term lease agreements! The goal is to create stable cash flows from diversified investments within in the healthcare property sector.

The only issue is, it’s still in the expansion phase, so there haven’t been any dividend increases yet. Even so, it offers a high dividend yield at 10.39% as of writing. Shares are down 41% in the last year, with analysts believing the stock will rebound quickly. Again, this comes from its investment in solid companies around the world from hospitals to office buildings.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND (ANNUAL) TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL) FREQUENCY NWH.UN $7.62 262 $0.80 $209.60 Monthly

If you were to invest $2,000 right now with shares at $7.62, you could bring in monthly passive income of $17.47.

Brookfield Renewable

Another strong choice for those seeking dividend income is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). I purchased shares before the huge increase back in 2021, which was lovely; however, shares are now below that purchase price. But I’m still drip feeding into this stock.

Why? It provides the long lease agreements but in the renewable energy sector — one that continues to remain stable and growing around the world. And that’s where Brookfield has invested, in practically every corner of the globe. And with shares down 11% in the last year, it’s a great deal right now.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND (ANNUAL) TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL) FREQUENCY BEP.UN $41.25 48 $1.84 $88.32 Quarterly

A $2,000 investment in Brookfield stock right this moment would bring in $88.32 each year. That would come out on a quarterly basis at $22.08.

Royal Bank

Finally, one of the top Canadian banks to consider right now is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). The company continues to do well thanks to its investment in the wealth and commercial management sector. Earnings remain stable, which has led to shares being down just 4% in the last year.

Even with loans down along with profits, overall, it remains one of the more solid dividend stocks — especially in the banking industry. If you’re looking for long-term growth, consider Royal Bank stock. Furthermore, consider how far it’s grown in the last decade for an idea of where shares could be headed; it’s up 96% in the last 10 years.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND (ANNUAL) TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL) FREQUENCY RY $120.86 16 $5.28 $84.48 Quarterly

If you invest $2,000 in Royal Bank stock, that would give you $84.48 per year. This would then come out on a quarterly basis at $21.12.