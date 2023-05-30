Home » Investing » 1 Easy Way to Boost Your Monthly CPP

1 Easy Way to Boost Your Monthly CPP

The CRA has set the average monthly CPP payout at $811 in 2023. But you need not settle for this amount. Here’s a way you can boost your CPP.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

It’s time to do a reality check. If you plan to retire solely on the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security, and other government benefits, you might struggle to make ends meet. Firstly, all these pensions are taxable. Secondly, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) determines the payout — not you.

The CRA has set the 2023 average CPP payout at $811, which can barely keep up with the medical inflation. The CPP was not meant to replace your income but support your personal savings. If you are 60 or 65 and still working, you have a shot to boost your CPP. 

One way to boost your monthly CPP

The CRA allows you to start collecting your CPP payout as early as 60, or you can delay it till 70. If you start collecting your payout at 65, you can get an average monthly payout of $811.21, or a maximum of $1,306.57, in 2023. Rarely does anyone get the maximum payout. 

   Age 60Age 65Age 70
CPP$519$811.21$1,151.62
CPP/year$6,228.0$9,732.0$13,824.0
Annual CPP After-tax (15%)$5,293.8$8,272.2$11,750.4
Annual CPP After-tax (20.5%)$4,951.3$7,736.9$10,990.1
Average CPP payouts at Age 60, 65, and 70.

The CRA rewards you by 0.7% for every month you delay your payouts. If you delay it by three years, you could increase your monthly CPP by 25.25% (0.7% x 36 months). It means your $811 payout could become $1,015 after three years. You can delay the pension by five years (age 70) and increase it by 42% to $1,151.62/month. 

And if you start collecting CPP at age 60, the CRA will reduce your payout by up to 36% (0.6% every month). The CPP is taxable, so look at the after-tax income to get an idea if it is beneficial to delay payouts till 70 or start collecting CPP. 

Is investing CPP money in dividend stocks worth the risk? 

What if you collect $811 CPP at age 65 and invest it in a dividend stock through the Tax-free Savings Account (TFSA)? Would it be beneficial? 

I did some number crunching on this what-if scenario, and there is a trade-off:

YearBCE share price
(4% CAGR)		ContributionTotal Investment (Contribution + dividend income)New shares purchased Shares Accumulated Dividend/ share (5% CAGR)Dividend income
2023$63.0$7,735.0$7,735.0122.8 $3.9$475.15
2024$65.5$7,735.0$8,210.2125.3248.1$4.1$1,008.09
2025$68.1$7,735.0$8,743.1128.3376.4$4.3$1,605.95
2026$70.9$7,735.0$9,341.0131.8508.2$4.5$2,276.76
2027$73.7$7,735.0$10,011.8135.8644.0$4.7$3,029.61
Here’s the outcome if you invest CPP amount in BCE for five years.

In my model, John (age 65) invests the after-tax pension of $7,736 in BCE (TSX:BCE) and reinvests the dividend amount for five years through the TFSA. BCE has an average dividend yield of 6% and grows it at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. I assume BCE share price grows at a 4% CAGR. After five years, John will have 644 shares of BCE that pay $3,029 in annual dividend income. This entire amount is tax-free. 

At age 70, John collects $10,765 annually ($7,736.6 CPP + $3,029 BCE dividend). This amount is still lower than what he could have collected ($10,990) had he delayed his CPP payout to age 70. The only benefit is John has 644 BCE shares worth $47,400. 

Is this $47,000 worth giving up on a higher pension?

BCE’s returns are subject to market risk. The actual returns from BCE may be different from the estimated ones (in the table). If you ask me, I would rather delay my CPP payout (which is safer) than invest it in risky stocks. 

Final thoughts 

The benefit of a government pension is you can be assured that you will get the promised amount. That may not always be the case with stock market investments. Remember, stocks are as good as the company’s profits, and a company is exposed to industry, company, and market risk.

If you want to boost your CPP, invest some of your surplus amounts from salary or work in BCE and other Dividend Aristocrats through a TFSA.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Monthly Dividend Stock Pays 11.5% Every Year

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock you can consider buying now to earn handsome passive income each month.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Already up 15.87%: Is Dollarama Stock Still Worth Buying Today?

| Adam Othman

Is Dollarama stock worth buying as a defensive growth stock, despite inflation normalizing in recent months?

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Dividend Stocks in Canada? Check Out These Top Picks

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two top dividend stocks in Canada for long-term wealth growth through a self-directed passive income stream.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Here are 4 TSX Stocks That Look Like Great Buys for Value Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks with strong fundamentals but underperforming in 2023 are great buys for value investors.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Why TSX Utility Stocks Look Appealing Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX utility stocks will likely outperform this year given the impending recession and steady rates.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners have the ability to increase long-term investor wealth at a consistent pace.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $6,500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A passive-income portfolio is easy to start and easy to grow, as long as investors remain consistent. You can even…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Canadian Dividend Stocks for Wealth in the Long Run

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks offer attractive dividend yields and reliable track records for paying shareholders their dividends.

Read more »