Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

Quality TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners have the ability to increase long-term investor wealth at a consistent pace.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

The equity markets remain the best option for investors to build long-term wealth and benefit from the power of compounding. Most broader stock market indices have generated inflation-beating returns over time, despite multiple bear markets and periods of economic volatility.

The ongoing drawdown in stocks across sectors indicates the time is ripe to invest in quality companies and benefit from a rebound when market sentiment improves.

Here are two TSX stocks that have the potential to deliver outsized returns and help increase your equity portfolio to $1 million in 20 years.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

The clean energy sector is expected to attract trillions of dollars in investments in the next two decades, making market leaders such as Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) — a top stock to buy right now.

Down 33% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable Partners also offers you a tasty dividend yield of 4.4% making it attractive for income and value investors.

Despite a sluggish economic environment crippled by rising interest rates and elevated inflation levels, Brookfield Renewable has increased funds from operations, or FFO, by 13% year over year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. Moreover, the company forecasts to deploy US$8 billion in new investments in 2023, which should drive future cash flows, earnings, and dividends higher.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has successfully recycled capital over the years via the sale of legacy assets and reinvesting proceeds to expand its base of cash-generating assets. It has already identified another US$4 billion in asset sales, resulting in net proceeds of US$1.5 billion for the company.

A major player in the hydroelectric space, Brookfield Renewable Partners also has significant exposure to wind, solar, and other global energy distribution assets, making it a pure-play clean energy bet.

Due to its widening portfolio, it is optimistic about increasing shareholder distribution between 5% and 9% annually. After adjusting for dividends, BEP stock is positioned to return 20% to shareholders, given consensus price target estimates.

Definity Financial stock

One of Canada’s leading P&C (property and casualty) insurance companies, Definity Financial (TSX:DFY), is valued at a market cap of $4 billion. It offers a broad range of P&C insurance solutions, from pets to complex commercial operations, providing investors exposure to a company with both scale and diversification.

Definity Financial is the sixth-largest P&C insurance carrier in the country. Its subsidiary, Sonnet Insurance, has the largest fully digital direct-to-consumer insurance business. Between 2019 and 2022, Definity Financial increased gross written premiums by 13% annually. In Q1, its GWP was up 11.4% year over year, showcasing the resiliency of the insurance sector.

Definity Financial is well poised for expansion across several commercial insurance segments that include small-business, mid-market, and specialty.

The company ended Q1 with a financial capacity of $800 million, which can be used to fund the growth of its strategic initiatives.

DLY stock also offers shareholders a dividend yield of 1.5%. These payouts have increased by 10% annually in the past year. Priced at 16 times forward earnings, DLY stock is trading at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Monthly Dividend Stock Pays 11.5% Every Year

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock you can consider buying now to earn handsome passive income each month.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Already up 15.87%: Is Dollarama Stock Still Worth Buying Today?

| Adam Othman

Is Dollarama stock worth buying as a defensive growth stock, despite inflation normalizing in recent months?

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Dividend Stocks in Canada? Check Out These Top Picks

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two top dividend stocks in Canada for long-term wealth growth through a self-directed passive income stream.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Here are 4 TSX Stocks That Look Like Great Buys for Value Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks with strong fundamentals but underperforming in 2023 are great buys for value investors.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Why TSX Utility Stocks Look Appealing Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX utility stocks will likely outperform this year given the impending recession and steady rates.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $6,500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A passive-income portfolio is easy to start and easy to grow, as long as investors remain consistent. You can even…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Canadian Dividend Stocks for Wealth in the Long Run

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks offer attractive dividend yields and reliable track records for paying shareholders their dividends.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Easy Way to Boost Your Monthly CPP

| Puja Tayal

The CRA has set the average monthly CPP payout at $811 in 2023. But you need not settle for this…

Read more »