Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Craving Passive Revenue: Turn $22,110 Into a Monthly $151 Paycheque

Craving Passive Revenue: Turn $22,110 Into a Monthly $151 Paycheque

Income investors can own a pair of high-yield dividend stocks and turn their capital into a monthly paycheque.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Publicly listed companies share or distribute a portion of their earnings to drive overall returns and keep shareholders loyal. But for most investors, dividend stocks provide a steady stream of passive income. However, those who want to align dividend earnings with their regular income turn to stocks paying monthly dividends.

High-yield stocks TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) and Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.U) pay monthly dividends and have an average dividend yield of 8.4%. Assuming you can purchase 1,000 shares each, the $22,110 total investment can become a monthly paycheque of $151.67.

Reinvest the dividends first and accumulate more shares to receive a hefty paycheque later.

CompanyPriceNo. of SharesDividend per ShareTotal PayoutFrequency
TransAlta$12.771,000$0.94$940Monthly
Slate Grocery$9.341,000$0.88$880Monthly

Stable, consistent returns

TransAlta owns and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets. The 48 assets (combination of wind, hydro, and gas) or facilities have a total capacity of 3,211 MW. This $3.4 billion growth-oriented company operates in Canada, the U.S., and Australia but continues to look for acquisition opportunities beyond its core areas.

In Canada, TransAlta is one of the largest generators of wind power. Long-term contracts with strong counterparties provide stable cash flow, ensuring stable, consistent returns to investors. In Q1 2023, net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose 9.7% year over year to $45 million.

TransAlta commits to paying a significant amount of its cash flow available for distribution (CAFD) in the form of dividends. According to management, the objective hasn’t changed since the company went public in 2013. However, allocating most of its CAFD to dividends lessens the capital for growth opportunities.

Still, TransAlta is ready to meet the challenge and excited to play an important role in this decade’s massive clean energy expansion. Performance-wise, the stock is outperforming the TSX year to date, +17.24% versus +2.76%.

Attractive, resilient rental business

Slate Grocery (-13.1% year to date) trades at a discount or underperforms, but it doesn’t mean a weak business. This $561.7 million real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates 100% grocery-anchored real estate in the United States (24 states). Its resiliency stems from necessity-based tenancy (47%), primarily from supermarkets and grocery stores.

The top three tenants are Kroger, Walmart, and Albertsons. Its CEO, Blair Welch, said, “Against a backdrop of persistent inflation and rising rates, our grocery-anchored real estate continues to demonstrate its durability and ability to perform.”

In Q1 2023, rental revenue and net operating income (NOI) rose 30.3% and 23.8% year over year to US$50.8 million and US$39.8 million, respectively. Welch adds, “Demand for our high-quality, well-located spaces has driven strong leasing momentum in the first quarter, boosting occupancy and revenue growth within our portfolio.” The average portfolio occupancy of the 117 properties during the quarter was 93.7%.

Apart from the attractiveness of grocery-anchored properties, management said rental growth is embedded in the REIT’s portfolio. Expect Slate Grocery to pursue and actively underwrite buying opportunities that provide the best return to unitholders.

Formidable pair

TransAlta and/or Slate Grocery, a high-yielder duo, can satisfy investors’ craving for monthly passive revenue.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $3,000 in Dividend Payouts Every Year

| Puja Tayal

It is impossible to predict stock returns. But you can prepare a plan, track portfolio performance, and invest accordingly.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Underpriced TSX Stock I’m Snatching Up Fast

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An underpriced but potentially high-growth stock is a screaming buy for its impressive revenue and net earnings to start 2023.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

NorthWest Healthcare REIT offers shareholders a dividend yield of 10.4%, making it attractive to income-seeking investors.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Retirement? This Dividend Stock Can Help Get You There!

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is back at 52-week lows, making it a cheap dividend stock for those looking for a…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both CNR and CP stock are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy for stable dividends?

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-term Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of stellar Canadian dividend stocks to buy for long-term income-seekers. Here’s a look at three options…

Read more »