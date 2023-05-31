Home » Investing » How Much to Invest to Get $3,000 in Dividend Payouts Every Year

How Much to Invest to Get $3,000 in Dividend Payouts Every Year

It is impossible to predict stock returns. But you can prepare a plan, track portfolio performance, and invest accordingly.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is dynamic. There are no guaranteed returns. But then stocks are also a place where you can earn inflation-beating returns. How can you be sure you are on track to meet your financial goal? To help you solve this puzzle, I bring you a table that can help you track your portfolio value. It can tell you how much you should invest and for how long to get the desired annual passive income. 

How much to invest for $3,000 passive income every year 

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. It depends on your budget, investment horizon, and stock performance. The TSX has Dividend Aristocrats that can give you an average dividend yield of 5-6% and growth stocks that can give you 10% average annual growth. It is a conservative estimate, as many tech stocks even give 20-30% average return. 

To earn $3,000 in annual passive income, you need a $50,000 portfolio ($50,000 x 6%) that generates a 6% average annual dividend yield. If you have $50,000, you can invest it in Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and get your $3,000 passive income next year. But that won’t be a tax-efficient solution, as your $50,000 TFSA contribution is taxable.  

You can start with growth stocks to increase your investment portfolio and then transition to dividend stocks. 

Preparing an investment table for expected returns 

If you invest $300/month, your invested amount would be $2,400 at the end of each year. Invest this money in a pool of growth stocks that can deliver a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). If things go as planned, your TFSA portfolio could be worth over $51,000 at the end of the 12th year. 

YearInvestmentCompounded Return @ 10%Amount Accumulated
2023$2,400 $2,400.0
2024$2,400$240.0$5,040.0
2025$2,400$504.0$7,944.0
2026$2,400$794.4$11,138.4
2027$2,400$1,113.8$14,652.2
2028$2,400$1,465.2$18,517.5
2029$2,400$1,851.7$22,769.2
2030$2,400$2,276.9$27,446.1
2031$2,400$2,744.6$32,590.7
2032$2,400$3,259.1$38,249.8
2033$2,400$3,825.0$44,474.8
2034$2,400$4,447.5$51,322.3
How to prepare estimated returns on investment.

Let’s break down the table. (The table excludes commission and fees for buying stocks.) 

At the end of 2023, your investment is $2,400. In 2024, your TFSA portfolio generates a 10% tax-free return of $240. In that year, you contribute another $2,400. By the end of 2024, your TFSA portfolio would have accumulated $5,040 (two instalments of $2,400 + $240 investment return). As you reinvest this return, you will earn a 10% compounded return of $504 on $5,040 in 2025. 

You can drag the formula till you achieve your desired portfolio value. I stopped at 2034, as my desired outcome was $50,000. 

Once you have reached your desired portfolio value, you can sell your growth stocks and invest them tax-free in dividend stocks like Enbridge, with a 6% average dividend yield. During this transition, wait for the right moment to buy dividend stocks. The stock price determines your dividend yield (annual dividend per share/stock price). 

Tracking your TFSA portfolio performance 

The stock market returns are dynamic. Some years, your portfolio might grow 30-50% or fall 20-30%. These fluctuations are normal. In the above table, you can add one more column at the right and write the actual value of your TFSA portfolio at the end of each year. The difference between estimated and actual can help you plan your investments accordingly. You can revise the investment returns and amount, extend your investment term, or choose different stocks. 

Invest in this stock to put your investment plan into action 

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is a resilient growth stock that generated a 25% CAGR in the last 10 years. Stock price reflects future earnings potential. Descartes’s earnings grow steadily in the mid-teens. Its supply chain management solutions are in demand in every situation: e.g., Brexit, the United States-China trade war, the e-commerce boom, the pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war — every event has posed a challenge to domestic and global trade. Companies used Descartes’s solutions to resolve their logistics and supply chain issues. 

Descartes stock has the potential to grow your money at a 10% CAGR in the next 10 years. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

 Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Craving Passive Revenue: Turn $22,110 Into a Monthly $151 Paycheque

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors can own a pair of high-yield dividend stocks and turn their capital into a monthly paycheque.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Underpriced TSX Stock I’m Snatching Up Fast

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An underpriced but potentially high-growth stock is a screaming buy for its impressive revenue and net earnings to start 2023.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

NorthWest Healthcare REIT offers shareholders a dividend yield of 10.4%, making it attractive to income-seeking investors.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Retirement? This Dividend Stock Can Help Get You There!

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is back at 52-week lows, making it a cheap dividend stock for those looking for a…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both CNR and CP stock are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy for stable dividends?

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-term Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of stellar Canadian dividend stocks to buy for long-term income-seekers. Here’s a look at three options…

Read more »