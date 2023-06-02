Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks With Serious Breakout Potential

3 TSX Stocks With Serious Breakout Potential

The TSX is on a downward trend, but three growth stocks continue to outpace the market and are well positioned to rise further.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
falling red arrow and lifting

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX has lost nearly 3% (573.76 points) in the last six days of May 2023 and is starting June with a minimal 0.97% year-to-date gain. Four primary sectors out of 11, led by energy, are in negative territory. But despite the downward trend, buying opportunities exist especially growth stocks with serious breakout potential.

Consider taking positions in Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX), Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), and Spin Master (TSX:TOY). The three stocks could deliver superior returns this year, as they continue to outpace the market amid the elevated volatility.

Top performer

Energy (-10.25%) is the worst-performing sector entering June, although Headwater Exploration defies the general sector weakness. At $6.48 per share, this energy constituent is up 11.19% year to date. Based on market analysts’ price forecasts, the return potential in one year is between 23.5% ($8) and 46.6% ($9.50).

If you invest today, the $1.52 billion resource company also pays a lucrative 6.36% dividend (quarterly payout). Headwater is one of Canada’s petroleum and natural gas producers. It operates in Marten Hills, Alberta, boasting high-quality oil production, reserves, and lands, and McCully Field, New Brunswick, maintains low-decline natural gas production and reserves.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, revenue and net income declined 12.6% and 29.2% to $104.2 million and $29.97 million versus Q1 2022. According to management, Headwater can navigate the extreme volatility in commodity prices because of positive working capital. It can execute a focused business plan and deliver stable dividend streams. 

Thriving business

Bombardier manufactures business aircraft and private jets while maintaining service centres globally to provide robust customer support. The $5.13 billion company caters to governments, fractional ownership providers, and multinational corporations — not to mention private individuals.

The business thrives, evidenced by the strong results in Q1 2023. In the three quarters ending March 31, 2023, revenue rose 17% to $1.45 billion compared to the same quarter last year. Notably, net income topped $302 million versus the $287 million net loss in Q1 2022.

Besides the projected 15% increase in deliveries in 2023, Bombardier can ramp up production to build inventory when its new global production facility opens by year-end. Market analysts’ average and high price targets in 12 months are $77.82 and $103.07. BBD.B trades at $53.82 per share (+2.97 year to date).

Breakthrough innovation

Spin Master will leverage the power of its three creative centres to capture market share, deliver profitable growth, and create long-term shareholder value. The $3.51 billion children’s entertainment company plans to bring breakthrough innovation to the toy aisle, including new launches within its core and licensed brand portfolios.

Despite incurring a net loss of US$1.9 million in Q1 2023 compared to the US$45.6 million net income in Q1 2022, management said Spin Mater is well positioned to execute its strategy, invest in innovation, expand, and pursue acquisitions. Its chief financial officer Mark Segal expects retail inventory headwinds to be over by the end of Q2 2023.

Market analysts see a potential price gain of at least 29.88% to $44.03 from $33.90 (+1.91% year to date). The overall return could be higher if you include the 0.68% dividend.

Exciting prospects

Headwater Exploration, Bombardier, and Spin Master are exciting prospects in today’s declining market. The stocks could deliver superior returns if the businesses can buck existing market trends.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Canadian Dividend Stocks to Build a Passive-Income Stream

| Jitendra Parashar

You can easily create a reliable passive-income stream in Canada by investing in these attractive dividend stocks today.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A fast-rising TSX stock with a unique and ever-growing asset-rental business is a screaming buy in June 2023.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

1 Cheap TSX Bank Stock I’d Buy Over Suncor Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's one TSX bank stock that is well poised to outpace Suncor Energy in 2023 and beyond. Let's see why…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Millionaire Makers: 4 TSX Stocks to Help You Get There

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks with attractive dividend yields can help investors with longer investment horizons reach millionaire status.

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

1 Top Canadian Cybersecurity Firm on the Frontline Against Cyber Threats

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the best Canadian cybersecurity stock you can buy now to benefit from the expected significant surge in demand for…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rise on Friday, June 2

| Jitendra Parashar

A recovery in commodity prices and the U.S. Senate’s approval of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 could lift the…

Read more »

Pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Stock: This Dividend Aristocrat Looks Like a Steal in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors that make ENB a great Canadian dividend stock to buy on the dip in 2023.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

Invest in These Stocks to Make the Most of Your TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

If you are unable to find fundamentally strong stocks for your TFSA in 2023, here are two great stock picks…

Read more »