Home » Investing » Psst … 2 Tech Stocks I’d Buy Before Shopify

Psst … 2 Tech Stocks I’d Buy Before Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is great — don’t get me wrong. But these two tech stocks are great too, with more historical growth behind them.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.

Source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) continues to be one of the top-performing stocks on the TSX today. Shares are up 55% in the last year and about 60% year to date as of writing. So, Shopify stock shouldn’t necessarily be off your radar.

However, it’s not the huge buying opportunity it was before earnings. After the company announced layoffs coupled with the selling of its logistics business, shares jumped 30% in a day. Since then, shares of Shopify stock have come back down to earth, down 8% since that time.

That’s why today I’d like to go into two other tech stocks besides Shopify stock to consider. Both have long-term growth behind them and solid future outlooks as well.

CGI stock

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is a solid choice for those looking for stable tech stocks. Yes, stable tech stocks do exist! And this is a perfect example. CGI stock has been a software acquisition company for decades now, upgrading software and then selling the platforms to the highest bidders.

CGI stock hasn’t let the recent downturn slow it down either. There is plenty of room to grow in this market, and the company has proven to have a strong management team that can identify undervalued software companies.

And the partnerships are massive, including names as large as Microsoft. Yet the stock is certainly not that expensive, trading at just 22 times earnings. Is it valuable? Not necessarily, but it’s still a good price — especially considering share growth.

Shares of CGI stock are up 30% in the last year and 19% year to date. Yet over the last decade, shares are up 341%! That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% as of writing. So, with a solid outlook and plenty of historical growth, I would certainly consider this to be one of the best tech stocks to put on your roster.

Open Text

Another of the great tech stocks to consider on the TSX today is Open Text (TSX:OTEX). It’s a solid company that’s been around for decades. It focuses on cloud data storage and cybersecurity.

The company has grown with such success that it now creates major partnerships as well. This includes Microsoft as well as other companies, like Alphabet. It’s also similar in how Open Text stock has decades of growth behind it and even more ahead.

This can be seen from its earnings reports, showing just how strong it can be even during downturns. Total revenue was up 41% year over year to $1.24 billion, with annual recurring revenue up 37.7% to $1.01 billion.

Shares are up 8% in the last year after a drop last summer, but up 36% year to date as of writing during this recovery period. Shares are again not exactly cheap trading at 36.97 times earnings, but it also offers a 2.37% dividend yield as of writing to consider. That’s along with share growth of 207% in the last decade — a CAGR of 12%.

Bottom line

So, yes, Shopify stock is growing, and it’s great. It could very well be a stock similar to CGI stock and Open Text stock, with shares climbing steadily over the next decade. But these two tech stocks are already strong, stable, and growing, with plenty of historical and future growth to look at.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Alphabet and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, CGI, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

1 Top Canadian Cybersecurity Firm on the Frontline Against Cyber Threats

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the best Canadian cybersecurity stock you can buy now to benefit from the expected significant surge in demand for…

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Lightspeed Stock After Its Q4 Earnings?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite its volatility, I expect Lightspeed to outperform in the long run due to its healthy growth prospects and cheaper…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is $100 the Next Stop?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may be headed to the $100 level over the longer term if things fall into the right…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

Open Text’s Cloud Kingdom: A SaaS Stock for the Long Haul?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Open Text (TSX:OTEX) could indeed be a software-as-a-service stock that long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Shopify Stock?

| Adam Othman

Amid another dip, Shopify stock might be worth buying right now for investors who missed the post-earnings surge.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy for June 2023?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its multiple growth drivers, I expect the uptrend in BlackBerry’s stock price to continue.

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is still a good option, but this other tech stock could be even better, especially as it's up…

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Tech Stocks

3 Safer Stocks I Expect to Keep Growing for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects, I expect the following three stocks to enjoy long-term growth, thus making them attractive buys.

Read more »