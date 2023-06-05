Home » Investing » Parents: Here’s How to Boost Your Monthly Income

Parents: Here’s How to Boost Your Monthly Income

Parents, you have enough to worry about. But if you can put aside even $40 per month, that can create enormous savings in the next 10 years.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Parents have enough on their plates before worrying about finances. Between getting to school, making dinners, cleaning the endless piles of laundry, it seems pretty unfair that parents then have to put cash aside for their children’s future. Never mind just putting food on the table.

That’s why parents can use all the help they can get when it comes to money. Which is why today I’m going to focus on how parents can start making monthly income in 2023.

Putting the cash aside

Here’s the hard part, of course. If you’re already struggling to make ends meet, then do not start investing large amounts of cash. Sure, we’ve all heard of that one guy who made a killing on the stock market. But if you’re a newbie, that’s not likely to be you.

That’s fine! Instead, you can be the one who said I started investing with just $5, and turned that into a massive passive income stream. That’s all it could take in some cases. Instead of eating out for lunch every day, put that cash aside each week and start making some sandwiches. Little changes like this can lead to huge results.

For example, let’s say you were able to put aside $10 per week. That adds up to about $40 per month. Do this every month, and you now have $480 per year set aside. Sure, it’s not a huge amount, but we can see what even $480 could do given time.

Choose a solid dividend stock

The market isn’t great right now, which is why you want a dividend stock that’s going to bounce back relatively quickly. Especially if you’re a parent who may need that cash before you realize it. So the first step is to do your research and find a dividend stock you understand and are comfortable with.

Parents may want to check out financial institutions right now, given each trade down but have a history of solid recoveries. A great example is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), which is down 15% in the last year. When it hits rock bottom and starts climbing, it should go on to hit former all-time highs within a year, as it has in the past.

So with shares down so far, let’s move onto what could happen over the next decade should shares return to former highs.

Putting it all together

BMO stock currently has a dividend yield at 5.07% as of writing. That dividend has risen at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% in the last decade. Shares of BMO stock have risen at a CAGR of 6.3% in that time, which includes the recent drop.

So let’s say shares first climbed back to 52-week highs of $138 in the first year. Investors keep putting $480 aside each year, reinvesting dividends along the way. Should you do this, you can create passive income you can access each and every month if you choose.

YearShare PriceShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Stock PriceNew Shares PurchasedYear End Shares OwnedNew Balance
1$1164$5.88$23.52$487.52$480$138.043.487.48$967.90
2$138.047.48$6.29$47.08$1,079.62$480$146.743.2710.75$1,559.45
3$146.7410.75$6.74$72.42$1,649.84$480$155.983.0813.83$2,130.26
4$155.9813.83$7.21$99.73$2,256.95$480$165.812.8916.72$2,736.13
5$165.8116.72$7.72$129.06$2,901.37$480$176.252.7219.44$3,380.78
6$176.2519.44$8.21$159.51$3,585.88$480$187.362.5622$4,065.52
7$187.3622$8.78$193.23$4,315.09$480$199.162.4124.41$4,795.07
8$199.1624.41$9.40$229.49$5,091.01$480$211.712.2726.68$5,571.59
9$211.7126.68$10.06$268.48$5,916.86$480$225.052.1328.81$6,396.21
10$225.0528.81$10.77$310.33$6,793.90$480$239.222.0130.82$7,274.74

So parents, if you were to do this method for a decade before needing that cash flow, you could have a total balance of $7,274.74. That’s compared to the $4,800 you would have from savings alone. You now have access to $606.23 per month at this point.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a Reliable Retirement Income? Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to establish a reliable retirement income have no shortage of options to choose from. Here's a trio of…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Rich When They Bounce Bank

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't wait around for these oversold dividend stocks to bounce back, each certainly will, which is why now is the…

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Dividend Stocks

Down 8% Last Month, Canadian Tire Stock Is a Deal Heading Into June 2023

| Adam Othman

May wasn't a good month for the stock, but June has been different from the beginning and may present an…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income Right Now? Turn $20,000 Into $152 Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down now, but offers substantial passive income through its 9.31% dividend yield as of writing!

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Is Exchange Income Stock a Buy?

| Adam Othman

Even within an industry, some stocks might be worth considering in certain market conditions, while others may be avoided.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks in June 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) stock is a compelling buy in June, and so is this Canadian REIT.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

2 Cyclical Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

The TSX index has been cyclical in the past 12 months, with neither a bearish nor a bullish trend fully…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 4 Canadian Stocks for Many Decades of Payouts

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for decades of dividends? These four top Canadian income stocks are ideal for steady compounding returns.

Read more »