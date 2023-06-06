Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for June 2023

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for June 2023

These three top utility stocks could be excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

Utility companies meet people’s basic needs, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. So, economic cycles will not have much impact on their financials. Amid stable and predictable financials, these companies pay dividends consistently at a healthier rate. Given their defensive nature and regular payouts, utility companies can stabilize investors’ portfolios. Considering these factors, you can buy the following three top Canadian utility stocks to boost your passive income.

Fortis

Through its 10 diversified operations, Fortis (TSX:FTS) serves around 3.4 million customers across Canada, the United States, and three Caribbean countries. Approximately 93% of its assets are involved in low-risk and regulated transmission and distribution businesses, thus making its financials stable and predictable. Supported by these stable operations, the company has delivered impressive returns of 158% over the last 10 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.9%.

Meanwhile, Fortis has adopted a $22.3 billion capital-investment plan, which could grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.2% through 2027. The rate base expansion could boost its financials in the coming years. So, the company, which has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years, hopes to increase its dividend by 4-6% annually through 2027. It also offers a healthy forward yield of 3.92%.

Meanwhile, Fortis, which is involved in a highly capital-intensive business, has lost close to 12% of its stock value compared to last year’s highs amid the rising interest rates. The correction has dragged its price-to-book multiple down to 1.4, making it an attractive buy.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a diversified energy infrastructure company involved in the natural gas and electricity transmission and distribution business, power production and storage business, and electricity and natural gas retail sales business. With a substantial percentage of its earnings coming from low-risk utilities, the company boosts an excellent long-term track record of adjusted earnings growth through various economic cycles.

Supported by its solid performances, the company has raised its dividends consistently for the last 51 years, with its yield currently at 4.95%. Meanwhile, the company’s management expects to grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 2% through 2025. Through its operational excellence, the company has managed to lower its natural gas distribution costs by 29% per customer since 2015, while its electricity distribution expenses per kilometre have decreased by 11%. So, I expect Canadian Utilities to continue with its dividend growth.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

My final pick is Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN), which has witnessed substantial selling over the last few months, with its stock price correcting around 38% from its 52-week high. Its weak quarterly performances amid higher interest rates have weighed on the company’s stock price. However, the company has taken appropriate initiatives, such as non-core asset sales, lower capital intensity, and reduction of its quarterly dividend by around 40%, to strengthen its financial position. Despite slashing its dividend, the company offers a healthy dividend yield of 5%.

AQN has planned to make a capital investment of $1 billion this year, with $700 million on low-risk utility assets and the remaining $300 million on renewable energy facilities. Along with these investments, its deleveraging initiatives could drive its financials, thus allowing the company to pay its dividend at a healthier rate. The steep decline in AQN’s stock price has dragged its price-to-book multiple down to 1.1, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Why Nutrien Stock Is Still a Great Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock has gone through major ups and downs thanks to outside influences, but its bottom line remains incredibly…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Build Your Retirement Fortune With These Top TFSA Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you can add to your TFSA to build wealth for retirement.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These Stocks for a Worry-free Retirement Income Stream

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for an income stream that can pay you throughout your retirement? Then invest a portion of your…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock Still a Top Telecom Investment in Canada?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s telecoms can provide growth and income in a defensive shell. Let’s see if BCE is still a top telecom…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in June 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These two beaten-down Canadian dividend stocks could help you earn handsome returns on your investment in the long term if…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Loblaw Stock in 2012, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock had a crazy decade, with many huge moves. This could have created wealth from a $10,000 investment, but…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $90 Per Month Tax Free

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add this amazing Canadian monthly dividend stock to your TFSA now to generate $90 in tax-free monthly passive…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Retirement? Check Out These Dividend-Paying Stocks in Canada

| Andrew Button

Dividend-paying stocks like First National Financial are on sale in June 2023.

Read more »