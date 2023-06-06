Home » Investing » The U.S. Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Know About

The U.S. Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Know About

Boeing, UGI Corporation, and Exxon Mobil are three U.S. stocks I’d buy today.

Many people have been wondering about the best US stocks to buy today given the economic slowdown in the last few months of 2022. Long-term investors can find high-quality stocks at a low price.

You’ll find below the three U.S. stocks every Canadian investor needs to know about.

Boeing  

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is one of the world’s leading aerospace companies, renowned for its innovation and contributions to the aviation industry. With a rich history dating back to 1916, Boeing has played a pivotal role in shaping modern aviation through its production of commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space technologies. The company’s wide range of aircraft, including the iconic 747 and 787 Dreamliner, has revolutionized air travel, providing passengers with greater comfort, efficiency, and safety. 

Boeing is the best US stock to buy right now if you want a stock that meets both long-term growth and short-term security objectives. The stock has been battered in recent years by concerns over the safety of its best-selling airplane, supply chain delays, and the COVID-19 epidemic. 

However, Boeing generated $3 billion in free cash flow in the most recent quarter and has stated that it aims to create $10 billion in free cash flow by 2025-26. This, together with a large new order for Boeing 737 MAX jets, bodes well for the company.

UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) is a diversified energy distribution company operating in the United States and Europe. With a history spanning over 135 years, UGI has established itself as a leader in the energy sector. The company operates through several subsidiaries. They include AmeriGas, the nation’s largest retail propane marketer, and UGI Utilities, a natural gas and electric services provider. Through its continuous investment in infrastructure and technology, UGI aims to enhance the efficiency and resilience of its operations. Moreover, the company actively seeks opportunities to expand its business and adapt to the changing energy landscape.

UGI Corp stock is a good dividend investment that can withstand the increased hazards of a down market. For the past 35 years, the regulated natural gas and propane distributor has increased dividend payments. 

It signifies that the company has admirably weathered big economic crises, like the dot-com bubble burst, 2008 recession, and pandemic-induced slowdown, while still paying out monthly dividends to its shareholders. According to its current growth indicators, UGI is expected to balance its stock price decline while continuing to provide significant dividends to investors.

 

Exxon Mobil Corporation 

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies. With a rich history dating back to the late 19th century, Exxon Mobil has evolved into a global leader in energy and petrochemicals. The company’s operations span every aspect of the energy industry, including exploration, production, refining, and marketing. Exxon Mobil is known for its advanced technologies and expertise in efficiently extracting hydrocarbons from various sources, contributing to a reliable supply of energy for global consumption. Additionally, the company has made significant investments in research and development to address the challenges of climate change and pursue cleaner energy solutions.

With inflation rates increasing and oil prices rising, Exxon Mobil stock is one of the greatest U.S. companies to buy right now. The company has made huge advances since the beginning of the year. 

The cash flow generated by the company was used to develop its refinery and shale deposit ventures, resulting in the creation of another revenue stream. While gas prices are now below $4, given rising inflation, Exxon shares may appear attractive once they surpass this threshold.

