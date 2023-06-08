Home » Investing » Unlock Your Portfolio’s Full Potential: Why Canadian Investors Should Look South to U.S. Stocks

Unlock Your Portfolio’s Full Potential: Why Canadian Investors Should Look South to U.S. Stocks

Canadian investors should carefully explore quality U.S. stocks that could enhance their investment portfolios.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

According to RBC, Canada makes up just over 3% of the world’s capital markets, while the U.S. makes up a much more substantial chunk. Canadian investors can unlock greater potential in their portfolios by looking south to U.S. stocks.

You can get greater diversification and a more well-rounded portfolio with fundamentally strong companies in certain sectors. For example, investors have more choices to get exposure to the tech, healthcare, and consumer staples sector via U.S. stocks.

Tech stocks

Investors can look to buying top-notch tech stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The tech stock has delivered a total return of approximately 25% in the last 12 months and 1,000% in the last decade. It will continue to grow as a cloud leader. Currently, it expects to continue with double-digit earnings-per-share growth.

Microsoft earns a rare AAA S&P credit rating. Therefore, it is a highly desirable holding in one’s diversified portfolio. The problem right now is that the stock appears to be fully valued. So, interested investors should aim to buy on pullbacks of at least 15% if possible. Canadian investors can also consider buying Microsoft stock as a Canadian depository receipt (CDR) on the NEO exchange in the Canadian currency.

Microsoft stock offers a small yield of about 0.8%, but it has increased its dividend at a good clip of about 12.3% per year over the last decade.

Healthcare stocks

If you’re looking for better value, the healthcare sector may be a better place to look right now. For example, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is another rare company with the highest-quality S&P credit rating of AAA.

Johnson & Johnson is a defensive stock with highly stable adjusted earnings. The diversified healthcare conglomerate has declined 10% in the last 12 months. At $158.52 per share, it trades at about 15.3 times earnings and offers a dividend yield of 3%.

Some investors may be waiting for J&J to complete spinning off its consumer health division as Kenvue in November, at which time J&J will be essentially left with the medical device and pharmaceutical businesses.

Consumer staples stocks

There aren’t too many consumer staples stocks to choose from on the TSX. On the U.S. exchanges, consumer staples stocks like Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have just experienced a bit of a pullback. Canadian investors may be able to pick some shares up on this weakness.

As you probably know, Pepsi is a snack and beverage company with an umbrella of well-known brands like Lay’s, Cheetos, Doritos, Mountain Dew, and of course, Pepsi. Procter & Gamble sells household products, including these well-known brands: Bounty, Cascade, Charmin, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, and Tide.

Because these consumer staples businesses experience stable growth over time for their products that consumers buy through good and bad economic times, their stocks command premium valuations. At writing, Pepsi and P&G trade at about 25.7 and 24.7 times their respective blended earnings. However, according to the analyst consensus 12-month price targets, the two consumer staples stocks trade at discounts of about 10% and 12%, respectively. They also offer dividend yields of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income: How to Turbocharge Your TFSA Returns

| Vishesh Raisinghani

TFSA investors could pick different strategies to boost returns.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utilities Is a “Dividend King,” But I Like This Stock Even More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock is a solid dividend provider, but there's more to look at then just how much you're…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retire Rich: TFSA Stocks to Power Your Golden Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in your TFSA early has huge benefits. Here’s a look at some stocks for your TFSA that can power…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Telecom Stocks Are Dialling Up Impressive Profits 

| Puja Tayal

Two telecom stocks are dialing up dividend profits for shareholders while inflation and interest are slowing dividends for some companies.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Blue-chip TSX stocks like these two Canadian energy sector giants can help you generate substantial long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Safeguarding Your Wealth: 5 Safe Stocks to Buy in a Rising Interest Rate Market

| Andrew Button

Established companies like the Canadian National Railway tend to be relatively safe in tough economic conditions.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $288 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be hard to invest when you don't have any cash, so create some from this passive-income method and…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Kay Ng

Buy these two great dividend stocks in your TFSA as a part of a diversified portfolio if you haven't already.

Read more »