Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation

2 Top Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation

Invest in these two top TSX dividend-growth stocks to protect your investment capital against inflation.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been on a roller coaster in 2023. As of this writing, the Canadian benchmark equity market index is down 4.32% from its 52-week high. With the recent-most market correction, Canadian investors have plenty of opportunities to invest in high-quality stocks at discounted prices.

Using the downturn to find and invest in high-quality dividend stocks can allow Canadian investors to lock in higher-yielding dividends and a shot at decent capital gains when the market begins recovering. By identifying and buying dividend stocks with a reputation for increasing payouts, you can set yourself up for substantial passive income and capital gains.

While the markets recover from the impact of rising inflation, the high-yielding dividend income can offset some of the losses you might face in your self-directed investment portfolio.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is one of the Big Six Canadian banks. The Toronto-based $143.44 billion market capitalization banking and financial services company recently scrapped its plan to acquire First Horizon, a U.S.-based bank with 400 branches in the southeastern U.S.

With the US$13.4 billion acquisition no longer taking place, TD Bank is sitting on a mountain of cash. While the market situation does not indicate another acquisition might be underway, the excess capital fortifies TD Bank stock as a safe investment among its peers.

The onset of a recession due to higher interest rates may lead to more loan defaults. If a major economic meltdown arrives, the extra cash can help TD Bank stock to weather the storm comfortably. While holding onto this much cash does not drive revenue growth, it is a good safety measure against a recession.

As of this writing, TD Bank stock trades for $78.99 per share, down by 16.68% from its 52-week high. Currently, it pays its shareholders their dividends at a juicy 4.86% dividend yield.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a major player in the Canadian energy sector. The $82.76 billion market capitalization energy stock, also called CNRL, is headquartered in Calgary. The company boasts some of the largest natural gas reserves among its peers in the country. Also boasting extensive oil-production operations, its natural gas reserves give it some stability when oil prices become unstable.

Growing oil prices boost its revenues, while its natural gas reserves protect it during commodity price volatility. This approach to operating in the Canadian energy sector has been successful for CNRL stock for over two decades. CNRL stock has managed to fund growing its shareholder dividends consistently for the last 22 years, and it looks well positioned to continue its streak as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat.

Boasting efficient operations that offer low-cost production and long-lasting reserves to complement it, CNRL stock can continue funding its high-yielding dividends. As of this writing, CNRL stock trades for $74.97 per share, boasting a 4.80% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

TD Bank stock and Canadian Natural Resources stock are top-notch dividend stocks. While they have been impacted by broader market weakness, these two industry giants are well capitalized enough to ride the wave and come out stronger when the dust settles.

With the potential to deliver reliable dividend income, these stocks can keep lining your account balance with cash while you wait for the markets to recover.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Down by Almost 23%: Is Magna Stock a Buy in June 2023?

| Adam Othman

Despite being down significantly in the last 12 months, Magna International can be a top pick for long-term investors for…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Investors Are Rushing Towards This High Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors are taking positions in a high-yield dividend stock to cope with high inflation.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now

| Adam Othman

Far from their all-time highs, these two high-quality stocks can be excellent value stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can earn $500 in monthly cash by buying Canadian dividend stocks such as SmartCentres REIT.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Dream Retirement: CPP Maximization and TFSA Passive Income Blueprint

| Aditya Raghunath

Retirees can supplement their CPP payouts by holding quality TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Retirement With 2 Top Stocks for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Magna International and another cyclical value stock that deserves a spot in a long-term RRSP fund.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Multiply

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are perfect options for investors looking to get a deal while it lasts, and see shares…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Top Must-Own Dividend Stocks for a Passive-Income Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Every Canadian can enjoy passive income. If you have money you don't need for a long time, consider buying solid…

Read more »