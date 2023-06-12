Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Top Must-Own Dividend Stocks for a Passive-Income Portfolio

Top Must-Own Dividend Stocks for a Passive-Income Portfolio

Every Canadian can enjoy passive income. If you have money you don’t need for a long time, consider buying solid dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada continued with a 0.25% interest rate hike this month, raising the policy interest rate to 4.75%. Some experts are calling the current interest rate the norm. Perhaps we were too comfortable with an extended period of low interest rates from about 2010 to early 2022.

What can Canadians do in a higher interest rate environment when the cost of borrowing is increasing and everything else from electricity to gas to groceries — you name it — is becoming more expensive or at least have a higher price tag?

One thing that can help is for you to make passive income from dividend stocks. Here are some top must-own dividend stocks that pay big dividends.

Want big current income?

If you need income now, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is a good start. At $50.62 per share at writing, it offers a whopping dividend yield of 7%, which is hard to beat for a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that has a long history of paying dividends.

The large North American energy infrastructure company has not missed a dividend payment for about 70 years. And it has paid an increasing dividend for roughly 27 consecutive years. Its attractive dividend yield and long history of safe dividend payments are why the stock doesn’t trade at a big discount most of the time.

At the recent quotation, analysts believe it trades at a discount of about 14%. Let’s say it took the company five years to fill that valuation gap. The total return of this blue-chip stock would be roughly 10% per year over a five-year period.

Passive-income stock on sale

Big Canadian banks are increasing their loan loss provisions in this higher-risk macro environment where there will be a higher percentage of bad loans. In other words, the banks are setting aside a greater reserve in anticipation of a potential recession. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), in particular, appears to be the riskiest of the big Canadian bank stocks, as it currently offers the highest dividend yield of approximately 6.4% at $66.13 per share.

Higher loan loss provisions reduce the banks’ earnings. A release of those provisions, when the economy improves, will result in a bump in the earnings and likely dividend increases. A reversion to the mean could result in meaningful long-term price appreciation for BNS shareholders. Meanwhile, you get to pocket its large dividend for passive income. A return to its normal valuation could result in potential price appreciation of about 40% over the next few years.

The bank’s expanded payout ratio remains sustainable at about 58% this year. (The ideal payout ratio is 40-50%.) And Bank of Nova Scotia continues to increase its retained earnings reserve that it could use as a buffer for its dividend (if needed), as it remains profitable through the economic cycle.

Investor takeaway

Between the two stocks, Canadians can get a high average yield of 6.7%, which is taxed at lower rates than interest income. For reference, the best one-year GIC rate is about 5.2%. However, stocks are meant for long-term investment.

Don’t just buy one or two stocks for passive income. Instead, diversify your portfolio to spread your risk. A diversified portfolio might include a diversified basket of quality stocks, bonds (or stock and bond exchange-traded funds), real estate, business, crypto, etc.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now

| Adam Othman

Far from their all-time highs, these two high-quality stocks can be excellent value stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can earn $500 in monthly cash by buying Canadian dividend stocks such as SmartCentres REIT.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Dream Retirement: CPP Maximization and TFSA Passive Income Blueprint

| Aditya Raghunath

Retirees can supplement their CPP payouts by holding quality TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Retirement With 2 Top Stocks for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Magna International and another cyclical value stock that deserves a spot in a long-term RRSP fund.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Multiply

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are perfect options for investors looking to get a deal while it lasts, and see shares…

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

This Obscure Healthcare Stock Could Make You Wealthy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An obscure healthcare stock could make long-term investors wealthy for its strong fundamentals and consistent, sustainable payouts.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Telus Stock or BCE Shares?

| Andrew Button

Telus and BCE are two of Canada's best-known telecom stocks.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Pensioners: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Pensioners seeking passive revenue to boost their retirement income, look at these two top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »