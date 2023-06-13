Home » Investing » Is Enbridge or TC Energy a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

Is Enbridge or TC Energy a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

Enbridge and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gas pipelines

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are key players in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The stock prices are off their 12-month highs, and investors seeking high dividend yields are wondering if one is oversold today and good to buy for a self-directed portfolio focused on passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge is a giant when it comes to moving oil from producers to storage sites, refineries, or export terminals. The vast network of pipelines transports almost a third of the oil produced in Canada and the United States.

Enbridge realizes that it is nearly impossible to get new large oil pipeline projects approved and built, so the company is directing new capital outlays and investments to other opportunities. Enbridge spent US$3 billion to buy an oil export terminal in Texas in 2021. The company is also a partner on the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia.

International demand for North American oil and natural gas is on the rise due to market disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. In addition to the Canadian LNG project, Enbridge is building new natural gas pipeline infrastructure to bring the fuel to LNG terminals in the United States. At the same time, Enbridge continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio that includes solar, wind, and geothermal assets in North America and Europe. Natural gas utility assets round out the portfolio.

Enbridge trades near $50 per share at the time of writing. That’s off the recent low but still down about $9 from where the stock traded in early June last year.

Enbridge reported first-quarter (Q1) 2023 results that pretty much matched the same quarter last year. Management reconfirmed guidance for the year with growth projected in both adjusted earnings per share and distributable cash flow. As a result, investors will likely get another dividend boost for 2024.

Enbridge raised the payout in each of the past 28 years. At the current share price, the stock provides an annualized yield of 7%.

Efforts to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline are ongoing in Michigan and Wisconsin. It is unlikely that the asset would be shut off due to its critical role in supplying fuel to both Canada and the United States, but investors need to keep the risk in mind.

TC Energy

TC Energy owns oil pipelines and power production facilities, but the bulk of the more than $100 billion in assets is focused on natural gas transmission. The company has roughly 93,000 km of natural gas pipelines and 650 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

TC Energy stock trades near $54 at the time of writing compared to the 2022 high around $74. The pullback occurred as part of the broader decline in the energy sector over the past year. However, TC Energy has also had some company-specific issues. The firm’s Coastal GasLink pipeline will eventually bring natural gas from producers in northeastern British Columbia to a new LNG facility being build on the B.C. coast.

Pandemic delays, rising material and labour expenses, challenging weather conditions, and disagreements with contractors have all contributed to a steep rise in the cost of the project. In fact, the pipeline is expected to cost at least $14.5 billion before it is done. That’s more than double the original budget.

On the positive side, the project was 87% complete as of the Q1 2023 earnings report, so the worst should be over for investors on this development. Management still expects the overall $34 billion capital program to drive revenue and cash flow growth in the coming years. Dividend increases of at least 3% per year are projected over the medium term.

At the time of writing, TC Energy stock provides a 6.8% dividend yield.

Is one a better stock to buy today?

Enbridge and TC Energy both pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow at a similar pace. Investors purely seeking the highest yield should make Enbridge the first choice. TC Energy, however, likely has better upside potential on a rebound. A good compromise would be to split a new investment between the two stocks today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend All-Stars I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock Any Day

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in dividend all-stars? Here are three stocks I’d buy over Shopify any day.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: 5 Dividend Stocks Canadians Shouldn’t Miss

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy dividend yields, these five dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

$100,000 in Savings, and This Stock Could Help You Retire in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A meeting with your financial advisor is the first step to having enough to retire on, but reinvesting dividends can…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two top TSX dividend-growth stocks to protect your investment capital against inflation.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Down by Almost 23%: Is Magna Stock a Buy in June 2023?

| Adam Othman

Despite being down significantly in the last 12 months, Magna International can be a top pick for long-term investors for…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Investors Are Rushing Towards This High Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors are taking positions in a high-yield dividend stock to cope with high inflation.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now

| Adam Othman

Far from their all-time highs, these two high-quality stocks can be excellent value stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can earn $500 in monthly cash by buying Canadian dividend stocks such as SmartCentres REIT.

Read more »