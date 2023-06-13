Home » Investing » Steady Performers: 3 Safe Stocks for Investors as Interest Rates Rise

Steady Performers: 3 Safe Stocks for Investors as Interest Rates Rise

Three safe stocks should sustain their steady performances throughout 2023 despite rising interest rates.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada increased its policy rate this month, contrary to economists’ expectations that it will keep rates on hold until year-end 2023. But with a tight labour market and rising consumer price index, the policymakers said forceful monetary tightening is necessary to bring inflation down to the 2% target.

However, a new round of interest rate increases will disrupt the stock market and cause sector rotations. Investors can seek safety in the industrial and consumer staples sectors as both do well when interest rates rise. Among the safe stocks and steady performers are Aecon Group (TSX:ARE), Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), and Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI).

Long growth runway

Aecon Group is well-positioned for growth and long-term success, given the resiliency of North America’s construction market. At 13.38 per share, current investors are up nearly 49% year to date and enjoy a 5.47% dividend. Market analysts have a 12-month average price target of $16 (+19.5%).

In Q1 2023, revenue increased 12.3% year over year to $1.1 billion, while the net loss of $9.4 million was 46% lower compared to Q1 2022. According to management, the nature of the business is seasonal in that revenue and profits are lower in the first half of the year but stronger in the back half. 

Still, the outlook is positive and bright for this $824.6 million construction and infrastructure development company. Apart from a $6 billion backlog, Aecon has several significant ongoing projects and a robust pipeline of future projects.

Recession-resilient

Couche-Tard, the global leader in fuel and convenience retail, is a no-brainer choice for risk-averse investors. The $64.9 billion operator of convenience stores is recession-resilient, as evidenced by the sales growth during the Great Recession (+8%) and dot-com bubble fiasco (+5%).

If you invest today ($64.58 per share), the consumer staple stock has an 8.8% positive return year to date versus the TSX’s +2.62%. The dividend offer is a modest but safe 0.85% yield. ATD’s overall return in 10 years is an impressive 622.3%, representing a 21.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In the last 11 years, the CAGR of total revenues and net earnings were 11% and 19%, respectively. Couche-Tard’s footprint in the Southeastern U.S. will expand once it acquires 112 fuel and convenience retail sites from MAPCO Express. However, management sees a higher ratio of organic growth (60%) to acquisition (40%) in the months ahead.

Favourable dynamics and strong demand

The favourable dynamics of and strong demand for sugar reflects in the steady performance of Rogers Sugar. At only $5.84 per share (+4.2% year to date), you can partake in the mouth-watering 6.1% dividend. Don’t expect significant price appreciation, although the dividend payouts should be rock-steady.

In Q2 fiscal 2023, revenue and net earnings rose 7.7% and 29.1% year over year to $272.9 million and $11.06 million, respectively. Free cash flow (FCF) ending April 1, 2023 increased 11.2% to $51.8 million versus Q2 fiscal 2022. Management expects the momentum to sustain and the strong demand for sugar-containing products to drive profitability.  

Steady performance

Economists believe aggressive rate hikes are in the offing if inflation remains sticky.  Nonetheless, expect Aecon Couche-Tard and Rogers Sugar to remain steady throughout the year despite rising interest rates. They could also reward investors with market-beating returns in 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make Almost $2,500 Per Year Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can buy and hold quality dividend stocks such as TC Energy and Canadian Natural Resources to earn tax-free…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks (With >6% Yield) I’d Buy in June 2023

| Puja Tayal

Have you completed your June 2023 investments? Here are some good dividend stocks to buy in the current dip and…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Canada: Your Path to Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks and their ultra-high dividend yields won't last for long, as shares are poised for a recovery…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Gamble With Your Retirement: Invest in These Safe TFSA Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Emera and Brookfield Asset Management should help you earn stable income in your TFSA.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks When Interest Rates Are Rising

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks can be excellent defensive assets to buy and hold during high-interest rate market environments.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Retirement: 1 Dividend Stock Ideal for Retirees

| Joey Frenette

Rogers Communications is a great low-cost dividend stock that retirees may wish to buy and hold for the long haul!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Titans: Stocks That Can Skyrocket Your Retirement Savings

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can supercharge their TFSAs and skyrocket retirement savings with two dividend titans.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retiring soon? Add These Dividend-Paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

People nearing retirement can boost their income through these high-quality, dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »