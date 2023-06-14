Home » Investing » Buy the Dip: 2 All-Star Dividend Stocks on Sale in June

Buy the Dip: 2 All-Star Dividend Stocks on Sale in June

Dividend stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) are starting to look enticing.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Financial technology concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for quality dividend stocks to buy on the dip?

If so, it pays to go shopping in the energy sector.

Energy stocks are currently down significantly from their highs set in June 2022. The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is down 7% for the year, and some individual energy stocks are down far more than that. With OPEC cutting output by over a million barrels a day, the current weakness in oil prices seems unlikely to last. With that in mind, here are two all-star dividend paying energy stocks that you can buy on the dip.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) stock is down 2.6% for the year, and it may be a good buy on the dip. I’d personally like to see this stock dip a bit further before taking a position in it, but it’s certainly a better value now than it was at the start of the year.

Suncor Energy’s most recent quarter was a bit lacklustre. In it, the company’s revenue declined 10.7%, earnings declined 22%, and operating income declined 33%. Obviously, these results were not good in absolute terms. They were, however, ahead of analyst estimates, and SU stock rallied after they came out.

If oil prices can get back to $80 or higher, then SU stock will have upside. It might take some time to get there, as central banks have been busy raising interest rates, which tends to slow down economic growth. Over a five year period, though, I could definitely see it happening.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is another energy stock. Its business is quite different from Suncor’s: it operates as a pipeline and natural gas utility. It transports crude oil all over North America and supplies about 75% of Ontario’s natural gas.

Enbridge’s business is much less sensitive to oil prices than Suncor’s is. The company’s revenue comes from infrastructure leases (“tariffs”) rather than oil sales, making it a bit like a landlord. Issues in the oil industry would have to get very severe for Enbridge’s revenue to take a hit. It locks its clients into long–term contracts, typically 10 years or more. If oil prices were to fall so much that ENB’s clients started going out of business, then the company could lose some revenue. Apart from that, though, Enbridge’s business isn’t especially affected by oil price fluctuations. Nevertheless, ENB stock is down slightly for the year, making it a potential buy on the dip.

Foolish takeaway

In 2022, value stocks were the name of the game, as energy and utilities outperformed the big tech stocks that had been dominating the market for years. This year, technology stocks are shining, but that just means that the buying has gotten comparatively better in value stocks. Banks, energy stocks, and other value names are currently much cheaper than technology stocks. Particularly energy stocks. It’s situations like this one that fortunes are built on. There are risks with dividend stocks and value stocks just like with growth, but in mid-2022, the buying in dividends and value is looking good.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Better Railroad Stock Buy: CN or CP?

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail and CP Rail are both great companies that could continue to rise, even as Canada's recession takes hold.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start Your Self-Directed Pension Fund

| Andrew Walker

The pullback in great Canadian dividend stocks is giving new investors a chance to score some attractive deals.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Planning for Retirement? These Dividend Stocks Can Help You Reach Your Goals

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, steady cash flows, and healthy dividend yields, these three dividend stocks are an excellent addition…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Turbocharge Your Portfolio for a Bull Market With 2 TSX Small Caps

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX small-cap stocks are buying opportunities because of their potential to turbocharge your stock portfolio in the coming bull…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Superstars: Stocks That Can Transform Your Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you entering retirement or already there? Give me one decade and some solid dividend stocks to put in your…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two high-quality TSX dividend stocks to secure a reliable passive-income stream to supplement your retirement income.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Generate $431 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks have all entered oversold territory, making them a great consideration as the market turns and yields…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

Woohoo! These Dividend Stocks Are Poised for Steady Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for dividend stocks at a good price should consider these two, which provide solid yields as well as…

Read more »