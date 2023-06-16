Breaking Barriers: Canadian Women-Led Stocks That Inspire

Women are slowly but surely taking over more executive roles, but they still deserve celebration for bringing these three companies to the forefront.

Diversity is a large driver of success for companies. Different opinions and ideas can make any company perform better, and that means including everyone under the sun. Yet women remain marginalized when it comes to executive roles, with a recent Globe and Mail survey finding about 46% of the largest companies in Canada have women in executive roles.

Today, we’re going to celebrate three of those companies. These are the ones to celebrate if you’re a Canadian looking to support the advancement of women in executive positions, and put your money where your heart is.

So let’s get into why these three companies are a great buy, with women leading the way.

Artizia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has come out as a top stock over the last few years, with a sudden boost during the pandemic in the United States. Since then, the company has continued to see growth quarter after quarter, even during a weakened market both in Canada and the U.S.

Aritzia currently has women in 73% of executive leadership roles. Quarter after quarter the company has beat out earnings estimates, and it remains a strong buy recommendation by several analysts.

And yet, shares of Aritzia stock are up just 9% in the last year, falling 23% year to date. This likely comes as many take their returns from the stock, looking to hold onto cash during this downturn. Yet there is very little that Aritzia stock has done to deserve the drop. Therefore, it looks like the women leading this company need to just keep doing what they’re doing, and investors will certainly return.

Dream Unlimited

A large number of women can be found in executive roles in retail companies. However, some are starting to edge in on the territory of other sectors. This includes Dream Unlimited (TSX:DRM) and the real estate industry, where Dream currently has women in 46% of executive roles.

Here investors can certainly get a deal or this top company which has spin offs in several real estate sectors. Dream stock has beat out estimates in two of the last three quarters, with analysts recommending the stock if you’re looking for a rebound and long-term hold.

Shares of the stock are down 33% in the last year during this poor market, and 16% year to date. This does mean, however, that you can nab shares for a great deal. Dream stock trades at six times earnings, with a dividend yield currently at 2.37%.

Lundin Mining

Finally, we have Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN), another women-led company doing quite well this year. Lundin stock is up 16% in the last year, and a whopping 28% year to date. Thirty-one percent of executive roles are taken by women as of writing.

Now the reason Lundin stock might be doing so well right now is thanks to the mineral it mines for, namely copper. While gold might be doing well for now during a weakened economy, copper is a strong long-term option. It has uses, especially in a world desperate for technology and renewable energy.

As copper production continues to increase Lundin stock should continue climbing as well. The company continued to grow its outlook for 2023, as well as finish up a new acquisition. So there’s definitely more growth to be had for Lundin stock, making it a great buy with that 3.36% dividend yield.