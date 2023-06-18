Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Stock for Steady Monthly Payouts

1 Stock for Steady Monthly Payouts

This REIT offers monthly payouts and a high yield, making it an attractive income stock.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stocks continue to stay volatile amid uncertainty about the future trajectory of the economy. Regardless of where the market moves, investors can continue to earn a steady income through dividend-paying stocks. Thankfully, the TSX has several companies that focus on enhancing their shareholders’ returns through regular payouts and offer attractive yields. 

Against this background, I’ll discuss a top dividend-paying stock that offers monthly payouts. Adding this TSX stock to your portfolio could supplement your monthly inflow of cash. Let’s dig deeper.

One stock for steady monthly payouts

While dividend-paying stocks offer regular cash, one must take caution before investing. It’s important to understand that dividend payouts depend on a company’s financial performance. Thus, a company might cut or stop its dividend payouts amid a challenging operating environment. One must assess a stock carefully before investing, as it will reduce future disappointment and ensure a steady income. 

Coming back to the monthly paying dividend stock, investors could consider investing in real estate investment trust, or REIT. REITs are famous for offering solid dividends, as they distribute most of their income. Among top Canadian REITs, NorthWest Healthcare Properties (TSX:NWH.UN) could be a solid addition near the current levels. 

NorthWest Healthcare pays a stable monthly dividend to its shareholders. Notably, it offers a monthly dividend of $0.067 per share, translating into a high yield of over 10% (based on its closing price of $7.70 on June 13).

Why is NorthWest Healthcare an attractive income stock?

Northwest Healthcare owns a portfolio of healthcare real estate spread across multiple locations, including Canada, the U.S., Australia, Brazil, and Europe. It focuses on high-quality tenants that include hospital operators, rehabilitation clinics, and individual practitioners. Moreover, about 80% of these tenants are backed by government support. 

Overall, NorthWest’s geographically diversified portfolio and high-quality tenant base offer stability to its financial performance. 

It’s worth highlighting that NorthWest Healthcare had 233 properties at the end of the first quarter, sporting a high occupancy rate of 97%. Furthermore, NorthWest has a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) term of approximately 13.6 years. Also, about 83% of its leases are subject to indexation and are delivering strong same-property net operating income growth of 4.4%. 

The REIT’s high occupancy rate, inflation-protected rents, and long weighted average lease expiry term help it to deliver stable cash flows and supports its payouts. 

Notably, NorthWest Healthcare’s stock price has witnessed a pullback due to the temporarily elevated leverage, higher interest rates, and lower transaction volumes. This has driven its dividend yield higher. However, the company’s management has taken measures to deleverage its balance sheet. Further, it is selling non-core assets and repaying debt, which is positive. 

Bottom line 

The easing of inflation and expectations of a pause on interest rate hikes will likely support NorthWest Healthcare. Further, its solid portfolio, ability to generate low-risk cash flows, focus on reducing debt and weighted average interest rates, and increased exposure to fixed-rate debt augurs well for future growth and payouts. 

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividend Total PayoutFrequency
NorthWest Healthcare$7.71,494$0.067$100.1Monthly
Prices as of 06/13/23

The table above shows that if you buy about 1,494 shares of NorthWest Healthcare right now, you can earn over $100 in passive income every month. To buy 1,494 shares of NorthWest near the current market price, one would have to invest approximately $11.5K. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Powering Growth: Canadian Utility Stocks to Light Up Your Investments

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian utility stocks can protect your capital and are constantly increasing the passive income they provide to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: A Top Canadian REIT Stock That Pays Monthly Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can earn instant passive income every month from top Canadian REIT stock that has the highest-quality and youngest apartment…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer great yields.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Income Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap and pay attractive dividends that continue to grow.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

TFSA investors, here are two growth stocks you can buy and hold for decades for slow and steady wealth growth.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build the Ultimate Passive-Income Portfolio With $25,000

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians can look to construct a super passive-income portfolio in a TFSA with dividend stocks like Sienna Senior Living Inc.…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Legit Safe 6%-ish Dividends

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are dividend heavyweights that are worth picking up on the latest dip.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »