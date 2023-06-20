Home » Investing » Emerging Trends: Canadian Renewable Infrastructure Stocks to Consider This Summer

Emerging Trends: Canadian Renewable Infrastructure Stocks to Consider This Summer

Renewable energy stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and Innergex are top bets for long-term investors in 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

Investors who want to focus on sustainable investing should consider buying shares of renewable infrastructure companies. The global shift towards clean energy solutions is inevitable, making renewable energy stocks solid long-term bets.

For instance, a report from the International Energy Agency states the clean energy sector would attract investments of approximately US$4 trillion for the world in the next seven years to help the world reach net zero emissions by the end of 2050.

We’ll look at two Canadian renewable infrastructure stocks you can consider buying this summer. Let’s see why.

Brookfield Renewable stock

One of the largest clean energy companies in the world, Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) owns cash-generating assets across verticals such as hydro, wind, and solar. It sells electricity to utilities, public power companies, and businesses, making it a recession-resistant entity. These power-purchase agreements are backed by long-term contracts, which are linked to inflation.

As electricity demand is quite steady across market cycles, Brookfield Renewable generates predictable cash flows and pays investors a healthy dividend yield of almost 5%.

Earlier this year, the company announced a distribution of $1.35 per unit, an increase of 5.5% year over year. In fact, it has increased dividends by at least 5% in the last 12 years.

BEP stock has already created massive wealth for long-term shareholders. An investment of $1,000 in BEP stock back in June 2013 would be worth $3,768 today, easily outpacing the broader indices.

The renewable giant continues to expand its base of assets, which should result in higher cash flows and dividends in the future. It will invest US$12 billion in capital expenditures in the next five years, allowing it to gain traction in transitional investments such as battery storage and nuclear energy.

Brookfield Renewable has a pipeline to develop clean energy projects, which will expand its clean energy portfolio by 110 gigawatts. Just to put this number in perspective, BEP can power 100% of the homes in Canada with its current development pipeline.

Innergex Renewable stock

Another Canada-based giant, Innergex Renewable (TSX:INE), is an independent renewable power producer. It acquires, owns, and operates hydro, wind, energy storage, and solar facilities. With an installed capacity of 4,184 megawatts, Innergex has a portfolio of 40 hydro facilities, 35 wind facilities, and eight solar farms.

Innergex has a portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets located on three continents, allowing the company to offer an attractive risk-reward profile to shareholders.

In the first quarter of 2023, it reported revenue of $218.3 million, up from $207.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Its top-line growth was supported by the acquisition of three solar facilities in Ontario, which is Canada’s largest province in terms of population. These facilities will also add 60 megawatts of installed capacity to Innergex’s existing portfolio.

The company’s operating cash flows were up 37% year over year at $400 million. But as Innergex continues to reinvest in growth and capital expenditures, free cash flow fell by 15% to $135 million in the March quarter.

Innergex stock is down 59% from all-time highs, increasing its forward yield to 5.4%. INE stock is currently priced at a discount of 30% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Hungry for Passive Income? Turn $12,000 Into $75 Monthly

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are hungry for passive income to provide relief should look to target TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX:RNW) this summer.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $2,500 in Fortis Stock in 2006, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite being a low-risk stock that investors typically buy for defence, Fortis has significantly outperformed the TSX since 2006.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Real Estate Stocks for Stability and Growth Potential

| Daniel Da Costa

These two high-quality real estate stocks offer Canadian investors a great way to gain exposure to an essential sector in…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What I Would Buy Instead of Telus Stock

| Tony Dong

This infrastructure ETF offers access to a portfolio of top Canadian dividend stocks as a compelling alternative to investing in…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in June 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these two top stocks are an excellent buy right now, irrespective…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Alert: 1 Attractive Investment With a Swelling Yield!

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT is a wonderful passive income play with a yield north of 7% at writing.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Pension income alone is not enough to live a comfortable retirement. These dividend stocks give passive income and keep your…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your TFSA for the Future: Best Stocks for Retirement

| Kay Ng

Here are some of the best stocks to secure your TFSA for retirement. Know if your picks are income or…

Read more »