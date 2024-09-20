Member Login
Home » Investing » How $10,000 Can Grow Inside a TFSA or RRSP

How $10,000 Can Grow Inside a TFSA or RRSP

With the use of the TFSA and RRSP, investors should align their investments with their financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment styles.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Investing can seem daunting, but with the right strategy and tools, you can turn a modest amount like $10,000 into a substantial nest egg. In Canada, two of the most powerful vehicles for this purpose are the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Both accounts offer tax advantages that can swell your wealth.

Understanding the power of the TFSA and RRSP

The TFSA and RRSP are designed to help Canadians save more efficiently. The TFSA allows your investments to grow tax-free, meaning any capital gains, dividends, or interest earned within the account are not taxed even upon withdrawal. This is particularly advantageous for short-term goals or emergency funds.

On the other hand, the RRSP provides tax-deferred growth. You contribute pre-tax dollars, which reduces your taxable income for the year. Taxes are only applied when you withdraw the funds, typically during retirement when you may be in a lower tax bracket.

Notably, foreign income earned in a TFSA may be subject to foreign withholding taxes, while U.S. investments held in an RRSP may be exempt from U.S. withholding taxes, offering a strategic edge for Canadian investors looking to diversify internationally.

Safe investments: The role of GICs

If you prefer a conservative approach or anticipate needing your $10,000 in the short term, consider guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). GICs are low-risk investments that guarantee your principal, making them a reliable choice for short-term savings.

Currently, one-year GIC rates hover around 4.3%. If you invested $10,000 in a GIC today, you could expect to have about $10,430 after a year. While this is a safe option, it’s important to recognize that inflation can erode purchasing power, making GICs less attractive during periods of rising prices. For example, if inflation surpasses the GIC interest rate, your investment’s real value could decline.

Investors should weigh the opportunity cost of locking money in GICs against the potential for higher returns from other types of investment. In a low interest rate environment, the attractiveness of GICs diminishes, pushing savvy investors to consider other investments for their TFSA and RRSP contributions.

Embracing higher risk for greater returns

If you can afford to set your $10,000 aside for a longer period, say, at least three to five years, exploring riskier investments like stocks can lead to significantly higher returns. While stocks come with volatility, historical data suggests that over the long term, they typically outperform safer investments.

In the realm of stocks, dividend stocks, in particular, can provide more stable returns. By investing in companies with a strong history of paying dividends, you could enjoy both capital appreciation and regular income.

For instance, consider Bank of Nova Scotia stock. After interest rate hikes in 2022 led to a drop in its stock price, the bank’s shares presented a compelling opportunity with yields around 7.4%. Even at its current price of $71.88 at writing, it still offers a respectable yield of 5.9%.

Investing in such blue chip stocks not only helps secure income through dividends but also positions your investment for potential price appreciation over time. Always consider purchasing during market corrections to lock in favourable yields, thereby maximizing your returns.

Diversify with ETFs

For those seeking growth without having to pick individual stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) present an attractive option. The ETF has a low management expense ratio of 0.20% and provides diversification across a range of equity holdings, reducing the risk associated with individual stocks.

Investing in the ETF allows you to spread your $10,000 across numerous sectors and companies, which diversifies the risk that comes with individual stock investments. This approach not only helps safeguard your investment but also positions you for robust long-term growth, as the portfolio is designed to capture the overall performance of the market.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Whether you choose to go the conservative route with GICs, embrace the potential of stocks, or opt for the diversified strategy of ETFs, your $10,000 can grow nicely within a TFSA or RRSP. Understanding the nuances of each account will empower you to make informed decisions that align with your financial goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

clock time
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays a Massive 6% Dividend, and it’s a Great Time to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to make a handsome income? This is a must-have stock for every portfolio.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This TSX Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

| Aditya Raghunath

Propel Holdings has more than tripled investor returns since its IPO three years back and remains a top investment choice…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy as Inflation Drops

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? REITs offer this up in bulk, but only from the right ones.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock could be the best dividend stock to own for the rest of the year.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is seeing billionaire buying, while NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is being sold.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a TSX dividend stock that pays shareholders a tasty yield of more than 8%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term growth, with short-term gains through dividends? This stock is the ideal choice for every investor's…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

My Plan to Reach $5,000 a Year in RRSP Passive Income by 2025

| Andrew Button

I'm adding yield to my portfolio with TSX dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »