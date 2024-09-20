Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: This TSX Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

TFSA Investors: This TSX Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Propel Holdings has more than tripled investor returns since its IPO three years back and remains a top investment choice in 2024.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors should consider holding dividend growth stocks in the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account). As any returns generated from qualified investments in the TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, you can earn a steady stream of dividend income and long-term capital gains in this registered account by investing in quality dividend stocks.

The TFSA was launched back in 2009 and has gained popularity among Canadians in the last 15 years, primarily due to its tax-sheltered status. While the maximum cumulative contribution room in the TFSA has risen to $95,000 in 2024, you can allocate around $15,000 to invest in dividend stocks such as Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL). Let’s see why.

Is Propel Holdings a good stock to buy right now?

Valued at $1.03 billion by market cap, Propel Holdings is a fintech company that has roughly tripled investor returns since its IPO (initial public offering) three years back. Propel’s online lending platform facilitates access to credit products, including installment loans and lines of credit, under brands such as MoneyKey and CreditFresh.

Propel is present in more than 30 states and provinces in North America and has originated more than $1.4 billion in loans to date. Its combined loan and advance balances have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 73% since 2019, driving sales and profit margins higher.

According to Propel Holdings, legacy financial institutions rely on credit scores, excluding most customers who need credit access. Propel estimates the global fintech lending market to be US$1 trillion. It also emphasized that more than 70 million underserved customers in North America are its target customers.

Propel believes its proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology should help drive profitable growth and shareholder return in the upcoming decade.

A strong quarter in Q2 of 2024

Propel has increased its sales from $68 million in 2019 to $316.5 million in 2023. Despite a challenging lending environment and elevated interest rates, its sales rose by 47.3% year over year to $382.4 million in the last 12 months.

The company is also profitable, increasing its operating income from $6.3 million in 2019 to $60.6 million in 2023. In the last four quarters, its operating income totalled $81.6 million, indicating a healthy margin of 21.3%.

Since 2019, Propel has increased its sales at a compound annual growth rate of 47%, while earnings growth is much higher at 87%.

Propel should benefit from strong customer demand as interest rates move lower in the next 12 months. In the last two years, the cost of products offered through the Propel platform has already been reduced by 50%.

A growing dividend and a cheap multiple

Propel has increased its quarterly dividends from $0.38 per share in May 2023 to $0.52 in September 2024. A widening earnings base should allow the company to keep raising its dividends each year and enhance the effective yield over time.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect its adjusted earnings to expand from $1.35 per share in 2023 to $3.17 per share in 2025. So, priced at less than 10 times forward earnings, Propel stock is cheap and should deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How $10,000 Can Grow Inside a TFSA or RRSP

| Kay Ng

With the use of the TFSA and RRSP, investors should align their investments with their financial goals, risk tolerance, and…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays a Massive 6% Dividend, and it’s a Great Time to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to make a handsome income? This is a must-have stock for every portfolio.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy as Inflation Drops

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? REITs offer this up in bulk, but only from the right ones.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock could be the best dividend stock to own for the rest of the year.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is seeing billionaire buying, while NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is being sold.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a TSX dividend stock that pays shareholders a tasty yield of more than 8%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term growth, with short-term gains through dividends? This stock is the ideal choice for every investor's…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

My Plan to Reach $5,000 a Year in RRSP Passive Income by 2025

| Andrew Button

I'm adding yield to my portfolio with TSX dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »