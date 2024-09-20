Member Login
Home » Investing » How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

Making dividend income doesn’t have to be difficult. Before you know it, your investments will snowball into a massive passive income stream.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

For Canadian investors, passive income can be a game-changer, especially when you think long term. By investing in assets like dividend stocks or real estate investment trusts (REIT), you can build a steady income stream that grows over time. A study by Vanguard found that over a 30-year period, dividend-paying stocks have delivered average returns of 9.7% annually. This approach doesn’t just offer consistent payouts. It also provides the potential for capital appreciation, thereby making it a lucrative strategy for those who are patient and committed to long-term investing. So, how can investors get started?

Get it going

Starting to save up a large amount of income for passive income investments doesn’t have to be complicated. The first step is creating a budget and sticking to it, ensuring that a portion of your income is automatically directed toward savings. Many Canadians find success with automated contributions to investment accounts. This ensures that saving becomes a consistent habit. You can set up automatic transfers through most banks, making it a “set it and forget it” system that builds wealth in the background.

The snowball method is another great way to ramp up your savings. By focusing on paying off small debts first, you free up more income to save and invest. As your investments grow, the snowball effect takes over. Your passive income increases, and you can reinvest those earnings to generate even more over time. This approach accelerates your journey to financial independence, allowing you to eventually live off your investment returns.

Where to invest

When considering the best investments for long-term passive income, dividend stocks and REITs should be at the top of the list. Stocks that consistently pay dividends, like those in the banking or utility sectors, provide reliable payouts and have a track record of weathering market downturns. REITs, which pool money to invest in real estate properties, are another strong option. These tend to offer higher yields than traditional stocks.

Another key investment to consider is exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on dividend-paying stocks. These funds diversify your portfolio and reduce risk, while still giving you access to companies that pay out dividends regularly. By selecting ETFs that focus on high-yield dividends or even a combination of growth and income stocks, you set yourself up for consistent returns and a robust portfolio in the long run.

One stock to consider

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) on the TSX is a standout choice for passive income investors looking for stability. With a market cap of $755.7 million and a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.9, it’s attractively valued. Despite its stock price only increasing by 1.03% over the past year, its forward annual dividend yield of 8.5% at writing offers a compelling reason to hold. Slate Grocery REIT has maintained a five-year average dividend yield of 9.3%, highlighting its commitment to returning value to shareholders through consistent income.

While its earnings growth has dipped recently, Slate Grocery REIT still offers strong fundamentals, especially with an operating margin of 75.7% and a steady flow of operating cash. As one analyst noted, “Slate Grocery REIT continues to offer stable and secure dividends, even amid market fluctuations.” This makes it a safe choice for those looking for dependable, long-term passive income. So, how much do you need to invest to get that $500 per month, or $6,000 annually?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
SGR.UN$13.805,128$1.17$5,999.76monthly$70,766.40

Bottom line

Now this is a large investment, but remember: in that time you’ll be earning returns as well! In a nutshell, building long-term passive income is all about saving smart, investing in dividend stocks and REITs, and letting time do the heavy lifting. Whether you’re starting small with automated contributions or diving into a solid pick like Slate Grocery REIT, the key is consistency and patience. Before you know it, you’ll be watching your income snowball into something truly rewarding!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How $10,000 Can Grow Inside a TFSA or RRSP

| Kay Ng

With the use of the TFSA and RRSP, investors should align their investments with their financial goals, risk tolerance, and…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays a Massive 6% Dividend, and it’s a Great Time to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to make a handsome income? This is a must-have stock for every portfolio.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This TSX Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

| Aditya Raghunath

Propel Holdings has more than tripled investor returns since its IPO three years back and remains a top investment choice…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy as Inflation Drops

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? REITs offer this up in bulk, but only from the right ones.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock could be the best dividend stock to own for the rest of the year.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is seeing billionaire buying, while NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is being sold.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a TSX dividend stock that pays shareholders a tasty yield of more than 8%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term growth, with short-term gains through dividends? This stock is the ideal choice for every investor's…

Read more »