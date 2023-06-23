Home » Investing » Why Canadians Should Keep an Eye on These Renewable Energy Stocks

Why Canadians Should Keep an Eye on These Renewable Energy Stocks

Canadians should keenly watch renewable energy stocks because of the rapidly growing industry and long-term earning potential.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy diverse people together in the park

Image source: Getty Images

The motivation to invest in the renewable energy space is the torrid pace of growth and long-term earnings potential. Canadian investors should pay particular attention to three companies operating renewable power-generating facilities in different jurisdictions, regions or continents.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), Boralex (TSX:BLX), and Polaris Renewable Energy (TSX:PIF) could outperform the broad market, protect your capital from volatility, and deliver outsized gains plus rock-steady dividends.     

Global

Brookfield Renewable is the pre-eminent choice because of its global reach. The $17.66 billion company owns an extensive, diversified portfolio and operates in North & South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. At $38.81 per share, the renewable energy stock is up 15.92% year to date and pays an attractive 4.67% dividend.

According to management, the balance sheet is in excellent shape, and the available liquidity of nearly $4 billion provides flexibility to fund growth. Also, Brookfield’s increasing diversification is starting to bear fruits. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, net income ballooned 436% year over year to $177 million.

This year alone, Brookfield will invest around $8 billion across multiple transactions in regions, where it has development expertise. A portion of the capital investment will go to power technologies.

Latin America

Polaris acquires and develops, renewable energy projects in Latin America. The assets of this $297.5 million company are in Ecuador, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. It operates a geothermal plant, four run-of-the-river hydroelectric plants, and three photovoltaic solar projects.

In Q1 2023, total revenue climbed 25% to US$20.1 million versus Q1 2022. The net earnings nearly doubled (+86%) year over year to US$4.7 million.

Polaris’s chief executive officer (CEO) Marc Murnaghan credits the successful completion of projects and integration of acquired projects for the stellar business performance during the quarter. He added the latest acquisitions in new geographies should provide further growth opportunities.

Polaris aspires to be a high-performing renewable energy company and be the renewable energy champion in the Americas. If you invest today, the share price is $14.15 (+7.32% year to date), while the dividend yield is a lucrative 5.74% dividend.

France and Canada

Boralex’s energy sources (wind, solar, and hydroelectric) produce zero waste and have no polluting emissions. The $3.77 billion company from Kingsley Falls firm is a market leader in the home country and France’s largest independent onshore wind producer. It also has facilities in the U.S. and development projects in the U.K.

Besides its active participation in the fight against global warming, Boralex expects to achieve profitable and sustainable long-term growth. The current installed capacity is a little above three gigawatts (GW), although it should have an additional six GW when the development projects in the pipeline are complete.

Management is preparing to make the U.S. Boralex’s primary market for development and diversify its geographic presence in Europe. By 2030, the U.S. market will comprise 45% of the total installed capacity (10 to 12 GW). At $36.66 per share (-7.56% year to date), the dividend yield is a modest 1.8%.

Wise decision

Some market analysts say investing in renewable energy stocks is wise, because renewable energy sources are less affected by or less reliant on economic downturns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Polaris Renewable Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Pembina Pipeline Stock in 2013, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Tony Dong

Pembina's history has been a wild but rewarding ride for investors. Here's a breakdown.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pick up these TSX stocks today and you're sure to be very happy with your purchase five years from now.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Bull Market Arrives

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors can consider buying cheap TSX stocks such as Shawcor in June 2023. Let's see why.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Buy: Suncor Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and TC Energy pay attractive dividends and now appear oversold.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Energy Stocks

Is Now Actually the Right Time to Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) stock just fell after its latest acquisition, but that wasn't even the worst part.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Forecast: What’s Next for Canadian Oil Stocks?

| Andrew Button

Canadian oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) may be worth buying if oil dips below $65.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy CNQ Stock on the Next Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend in each of the past 23 years.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Unleash the Energy Sector: Investing in Canada’s Renewable Powerhouses

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock is one example of an energy stock that's positioned to benefit from the massive growth expected in the…

Read more »