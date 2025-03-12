Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Renewables?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Renewables?

These two energy stocks look primed to explode, and at these prices, investors would do well to pick them up now.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

In the bustling world of renewable energy, it can be hard to find companies that look like great future outcomes, especially when it comes to stability in a sector still finding its footing. Yet two Canadian giants, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and TransAlta (TSX:TA), have been making waves. Both companies have recently released their earnings reports, shedding light on their financial health and future prospects.

Into earnings

Brookfield Renewable Partners reported record funds from operations (FFO) of $1.217 billion for the 12 months ending December 31, 2024, marking a 10% increase per unit compared to the previous year. This impressive performance underscores the company’s robust operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.

On the other hand, TransAlta Corporation’s fourth-quarter results painted a slightly different picture. The energy stock reported sales of $678 million, up from $624 million in the same period the previous year. However, it also recorded a net loss of $65 million for the quarter, an improvement from the $84 million loss in the prior year’s quarter.

Over the past year, Brookfield’s market capitalization has experienced fluctuations, reaching $10.87 billion in September 2024 and settling at $8.97 billion by December 2024. Despite these changes, the energy stock’s enterprise value remained robust, standing at $55.86 billion at the end of 2024.

TransAlta’s market capitalization also saw variations, peaking at $6.05 billion in December 2024 before adjusting to $4.18 billion by the year’s end. The energy stock’s enterprise value followed a similar trend, reaching $9.34 billion in December 2024.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Brookfield Renewable Partners continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio. The energy stock commissioned approximately 1,200 megawatts of new capacity in the third quarter alone and is on track to add a total of 7,000 megawatts for the year. This aggressive expansion strategy positions Brookfield favourably in the growing renewable energy market.

TransAlta, meanwhile, has been focusing on enhancing its operational efficiency. The energy stock achieved an average fleet availability of 91.2% in 2024, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a reliable energy supply. Plus, TransAlta returned $214 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, signalling a strong commitment to shareholder value.

Both companies have also been active in strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Brookfield’s landmark agreement with Microsoft aims to deliver over 10.5 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity between 2026 and 2030, highlighting its commitment to large-scale renewable projects.

TransAlta’s acquisition of Heartland added 1.75 gigawatts of capacity, enhancing its competitive position in Alberta. This move is expected to contribute an estimated $175 million annually to the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), strengthening its financial outlook.

Bottom line

Both Brookfield Renewable Partners and TransAlta Corporation have demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the evolving renewable energy landscape. Brookfield’s robust financial performance and ambitious expansion plans position it well for future growth. TransAlta’s focus on operational efficiency and strategic acquisitions underscores its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors would do well to keep an eye on these two energy stocks as each continues to navigate the dynamic energy sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Emera: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera stock has had a fairly turbulent year, but does that mean investors should take this opportunity to buy or…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has been in the limelight since the tariff war began, making risk-averse investors anxious. Here is what you…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three energy stocks would be ideal additions to your long-term portfolios, given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows,…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock has seen quite the turnaround in recent years, but will it keep the momentum up?

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to establish some yearly dividends? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) can handily provide you with $2,000 or more in annual income.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy companies will generate strong profits and reward investors with high and reliable dividend payouts.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Energy Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 32% to Buy Now and Hold for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock may be down, but certainly don't count it out, especially with production rising higher.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock is a Must-Buy as Trump Tariffs Hit Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gibson stock could still be a strong investment, even with Trump tariffs coming down the line.

Read more »