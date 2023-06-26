Home » Investing » Despite Mutiny in Russia, Markets Remain Muted: Here’s Why

Despite Mutiny in Russia, Markets Remain Muted: Here’s Why

A failed march on Russia didn’t seem to affect markets over the weekend, with many investors left scratching their heads.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

It seems as though these days the markets become swayed by practically anything. Yet as Russian mercenaries marched towards Moscow, with President Putin stating the country was on the brink of “civil war,” the markets didn’t seem to have any type of major reaction.

The insurrection was defused quickly, yet even still. The march on the capital put Putin’s 23-year authority into major jeopardy for the first time. That challenge could suggest that the president’s hold on the country is weakening.

So, why didn’t investors care?

Sanctions already in place

This wasn’t the same as when Russia invaded Ukraine. After the invasion, Western countries were quick to bring down sanctions against Russia. Russia has since dropped out of the top 10 economies in the world, though it remains the largest supplier of energy.

That supply, however, isn’t going west. Instead, its headed to China and India. So, again, with little investment in the country for now, there was little market reaction. But analysts perhaps think there’s more to come.

Russia remains a large producer of fertilizer and energy, and should uncertainty remain, that could drive prices higher. Investors may have noted this over the weekend with the price of wheat climbing in reaction. Gold futures also rose slightly, but it seems as though the reaction may be muted for now. As if the markets are kicking the can down the road.

Uncertainty on top of more uncertainty

The question remains whether further internal strife could occur once more in the country. Yet until that happens, it doesn’t seem as if the markets will care. As long as commodity prices don’t spike, the markets will likely continue to ignore political volatility in the country.

In fact, while the world over wants the war in Ukraine to come to an end, it seems a takeover in Russia could be a major driving factor of bringing down the markets. That’s because with the chaos of overthrowing a government, comes major uncertainty. As the saying goes, it’s better to deal with the devil you know rather than the devil you don’t.

How investors should react

Investors continue to expect uncertainty in the markets and will likely continue to do so in the near future. The TSX remains down, with the S&P 500 also dropping slightly in the last month, after five weeks of solid growth.

This uncertainty means protect yourself through anything stable, but low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETF) against an index would be a great way to protect yourself. One of the top choices would be the Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:HXS), which attempts to replicate the growth of the S&P 500.

Shares of the ETF are up 18% in the last year, as of writing. It also has an incredibly cheap 0.10% management expense ratio, so you’re not losing your investment paying for salaries. It’s an uncertain time, but the S&P 500 over time does incredibly well. So, investing in its performance through an ETF like HXS, will certainly help you sleep better at night — especially as the ongoing drama in Russia continues to unfold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some high-yield dividend stocks to provide a growing passive income? Here are two options you cannot ignore.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides domestic monthly GDP and consumer inflation reports, the U.S. quarterly GDP and consumer confidence data will remain on TSX…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued Stocks That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Each of these undervalued stocks offer investors a strong place to jump in on a quick downturn that won't last…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Unleash Your Investing Power: Why the S&P 500 Is the Ultimate Growth Engine for Canadians

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 Index remains a stalwart choice for investors that is still hard to beat. Here's why.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

How to 10X Your TFSA Wealth

| Robin Brown

If you want to 10X your TFSA, you need to find great stocks and stick with them for the long…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Stocks for Beginners

Wall Street: Your Ticket to International Diversification for Canadian Portfolios

| Tony Dong

Here's an easy way to get access to a highly diversified portfolio of U.S. stocks.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your Retirement Dreams With These TFSA Investment Opportunities

| Demetris Afxentiou

Every investor wants to retire comfortably with a reliable income stream. Here are several stocks to help unlock your retirement…

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: TFSAs Made Easy With 2 Simple Dividend Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Magna International is an auto-parts maker that could help new investors kick-start their first TFSA portfolios.

Read more »