Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Ditch Investing News for the Summer by Buying This Stable Stock

TFSA Investors: Ditch Investing News for the Summer by Buying This Stable Stock

Stop stressing this summer and leave investing to this one stable stock that will keep your cash safe, while also providing dividends.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Coworkers standing near a wall

Image source: Getty Images

No matter where you are in the world, financial stress abounds. Yet perhaps it’s the worst during downturns, when investors have pretty much zero idea of what to do with their funds. Do you put it in the stock market and cross your fingers over a recovery? Find that next growth stock? Hold out on what you have? And what do you do with the savings you’re putting aside?

This last point can be especially hard if you have cash stashed in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The purpose was to create more income, and yet here you are, sitting on cash, with no idea what to do with it. And summer is right around the corner when you’re supposed to relax!

So let’s deal with these summer stresses by investing in one stable stock that will absolutely help you sleep better at night.

What to consider

If you’re looking to decrease stress, then what you want is to have your investments pretty much out of your hands. In this case, you’re going to want to look at exchange-traded funds (ETF).

But that doesn’t necessarily mean your options become limited. There are thousands of ETFs out there, each with their own type of focus. However, what I would consider is an ETF that offers high yields, with exposure to a broad and diverse set of equities.

In fact, there are some ETFs out there that invest in other ETFs. This is like gaining hundreds if not thousands of equities in your portfolio, with the click of one button. What’s more, it will be managed by fund managers, as if you have someone investing on your behalf. Because, well, you do!

But be careful. Make sure you’re not paying high management fees, as this can take away from your overall returns. So let’s look at one I would consider if you want strong returns, dividends, and low stress.

Vanguard Balanced ETF

If you really want to reduce stress, see funds climb, and collect dividends, I would recommend the Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL). What you get is in the name. The ETF has a balanced portfolio of 60% equities and 30% bonds. The investments come from the ETF investing in other Vanguard funds, including those focused on the United States market, global bonds, and emerging markets. You’re therefore getting an enormous investment from just one ETF.

What’s more, you’ll be collecting dividends as well. The VBAL ETF currently offers a yield at 2.26%, so you’ll be collecting passive income along with returns. It offers a cheap management expense ratio, currently at 0.24%. Shares are up 9% in the last year as well, providing you with some stable growth to look forward to.

And that’s exactly what investors should be seeking out this summer. Stability for their TFSA, which can be hard to find in this market. Which is exactly why VBAL ETF is a strong option. You get security, safety, dividend income, and long-term returns that keep your cash safe. No matter what the market does. And that will allow you to enjoy your summer in style.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

Despite Mutiny in Russia, Markets Remain Muted: Here’s Why

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A failed march on Russia didn't seem to affect markets over the weekend, with many investors left scratching their heads.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some high-yield dividend stocks to provide a growing passive income? Here are two options you cannot ignore.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides domestic monthly GDP and consumer inflation reports, the U.S. quarterly GDP and consumer confidence data will remain on TSX…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued Stocks That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Each of these undervalued stocks offer investors a strong place to jump in on a quick downturn that won't last…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Unleash Your Investing Power: Why the S&P 500 Is the Ultimate Growth Engine for Canadians

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 Index remains a stalwart choice for investors that is still hard to beat. Here's why.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

How to 10X Your TFSA Wealth

| Robin Brown

If you want to 10X your TFSA, you need to find great stocks and stick with them for the long…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Stocks for Beginners

Wall Street: Your Ticket to International Diversification for Canadian Portfolios

| Tony Dong

Here's an easy way to get access to a highly diversified portfolio of U.S. stocks.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your Retirement Dreams With These TFSA Investment Opportunities

| Demetris Afxentiou

Every investor wants to retire comfortably with a reliable income stream. Here are several stocks to help unlock your retirement…

Read more »