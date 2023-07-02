Home » Investing » Buy 568 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $210 Per Month in Passive Income 

Buy 568 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $210 Per Month in Passive Income 

If you haven’t yet started building multiple sources of income, it’s a good time to start with this dividend stock, which trades near its low.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Gone are the days when you could retire with a single source of income. At the rate at which technology is evolving, you need multiple income sources. Rather than retiring only on your Canada Pension Plan (CPP), build passive-income sources. While you work for money today, let the money work for you tomorrow. 

How to use dividend stocks to earn passive income

Dividend stocks are range bound, as their stock price is adjusted for the dividend paid. You can use this feature to your advantage by buying dividend stocks from time to time when they trade closer to their lower range. This way, you can reduce your downside risk and lock in a higher dividend yield. (Dividend yield is the annual dividend amount as a percentage of the share price. When the share price falls, the yield rises.) 

As dividend stocks don’t give growth by increasing stock prices, it makes investment sense to reinvest dividends to buy more income-generating shares. 

The top dividend stock to earn passive income 

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) has been paying a dividend since 2000 and growing it at a 7% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Last year, it started a dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP). While TC still faces hiccups now and then with pipeline development, it is gradually getting to safer cash flows. 

The company has been transitioning from oil pipelines to natural gas pipelines and has several gas pipeline projects ongoing. The management’s 2023 priorities are to divest US$5 billion worth of assets and use the proceeds to reduce debt. The company is laying off staff to enhance operating efficiency. 

TC funds a significant portion of its projects with its operating cash flow and aims to grow its distributable cash flow (DCF) by 3-5%. The DCF is the amount TransCanada has left after servicing debt and capital spending. Its 23-year dividend-growth consistency assures investors of a stable source of passive income.

Its dividend growth has slowed to 3%, as it is investing aggressively in natural gas pipelines to tap North America’s liquefied natural gas export opportunity. I expect the company to accelerate its dividend growth in the next three years, as these pipelines come online. 

How to earn $210/month in passive income from this dividend stock 

TC stock hovers in the range of $50-$70. I did some calculations to determine how many TRP shares can earn you $210 in monthly passive income. Remember, the stock pays dividends quarterly, but you can control your withdrawals. 

YearAverage TRP Stock PriceAnnual
Investment		TRP Shares PurchasedTotal Share CountTRP Dividend per share (3% CAGR)Total dividend
2023$60.00$4,000.0067 $3.72 
2024$60.00$4,000.0067134$3.83$512.16
2025$60.00$4,000.0075209$3.95$823.51
2026$60.00$4,000.0080289$4.06$1,173.41
2027$60.00$4,000.0086375$4.19$1,568.69
2028$60.00$4,000.0093468$4.31$2,016.81
2029$60.00$4,000.00100568$4.44$2,521.50
2030$60.00 42610$4.58$2,789.30
2031$60.00 46656$4.71$3,089.75
2032$60.00 51707$4.85$3,429.99
How to earn $210/month in passive income from TC Energy.

If you buy TRP shares at an average price of $60, around $4,000 investment can buy you 67 TRP shares in 2023. Since half the year is gone, I have excluded any dividend income for 2023. If the stock maintains its 3% dividend compound annual growth rate, its dividend per share would be $3.83 in 2024, and 134 shares (67 shares from 2023 + 67 shares from 2024) could pay you $512 in annual dividends.

If you opted for the DRIP, you would get eight TRP shares instead of cash. If compounded for seven years, your DRIP plus $4,000 annual investment will buy you 568 TRP shares that pay $2,521.5/year, or $210/month in passive income. Without DRIP, you would have 469 TRP shares that pay $173.5 monthly passive income. 

Compounding added 99 TRP shares and $36.5 in monthly passive income. If you stop investing $4,000 and let your money compound, you would own 707 TRP shares by 2032 that pay $285.8/month in passive income. 

Investing tip

Invest in a DRIP through a registered savings account that allows your money to grow tax free, as dividends are taxable, even in a DRIP. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and healthy dividend yields, these three Canadian Dividend Aristocrats could boost your…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Retirement Game Plan: Optimizing CPP Benefits and TFSA Returns for Financial Freedom

| Kay Ng

Your retirement income should come from multiple sources, including CPP benefits, your TFSA, and your RRSP.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $600 Every Month?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are swamped by expenses can make $600 every month with dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE).

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Become a Passive-Income Master: How You Could Make $500 Tax-Free Each Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can be passive-income masters and earn $500 tax-free income each month in the future from two high-yield dividend stocks.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks (With Dividends) That Could Put You in the Green

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian renewable energy stocks you can buy in 2023 to hold for the long…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Rising Rates, Safe Investments: 3 TSX Stocks to Consider for Stable Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer safety along with higher dividend income and decent capital gains.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like the Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can be great long-term holds.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Millennial Investors: Boring Dividend Stocks Aren’t Just for Your Parents — Here’s Why

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is a reliable dividend heavyweight that investors of all ages can appreciate.

Read more »