Home » Investing » Banking on Canada’s Economy? These Blue-Chip Stocks Are Where It’s At

Banking on Canada’s Economy? These Blue-Chip Stocks Are Where It’s At

Two blue-chip stocks that help drive and facilitate economic growth are solid investment choices for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Strange as it may sound, the Bank of Canada might implement another rate hike in July 2023 because of a resilient economy. Based on data from Statistics Canada, GDP rose by 0.4% in May and could expand at a 1.4% annualized rate in the second quarter.

The policymakers believe the inflation rate could remain above their 2% target due to the economic momentum. Recent consumer surveys also show businesses and households are doing better amid elevated interest rates. Investors who bank on the strength of Canada’s economy should invest in blue-chip stocks that help drive or facilitate economic growth.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX:CP), or CPKC, are solid investment choices for their strong fundamentals and low volatility. The businesses will endure regardless of the economic environment.  

Senior Canadian oil & natural gas company

Canadian Natural Resources is a market mover and among the actively traded Canadian stocks. The diversified asset portfolio is the strength and competitive advantage of this $81.3 billion senior Canadian oil and natural gas company.

The long-life, low-decline asset base is a balanced mix of natural gas, light crude oil, heavy crude oil, bitumen and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Besides Western Canada, the top-tier energy player operates in the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

According to management, Canadian Natural’s assets are unique and robust through all cycles. They enable the maximization of corporate asset value and free cash flow (FCF). The new FCF allocation policy states that when net debt is below $10 billion, the company will return 100% of FCF to shareholders.

However, its CEO Tim McKay said CNQ could miss its debt target and delay the plan to return more cash to shareholders if oil prices continue to decrease. Nevertheless, even if oil prices are vulnerable, Canadian Natural stands tall for its history of strong performance.

The energy stock is a dividend aristocrat owing to 23 consecutive years of dividend increases (21% compound annual growth rate since inception). If you invest today, the share price is $74.48 (+1.6% year to date), while the dividend yield is 4.9%. CNQ’s total return in 47.2 years is 41,008.5% (13.6% CAGR).

Differentiated growth profile

CPKC is well-positioned to drive multi-year, long-term profitable growth following the merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The $99.6 billion company boasts a single-line railroad that connects a continent.

Its President and CEO, Keith Creel, said the unrivalled single-line service connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico is a unique advantage and allows CPKC to deliver a differentiated growth profile. He adds the new network should empower its deep bench of industry-leading railroaders and ensure success.

For 2024 to 2028, CPKC targets high-single-digit revenue CAGR. Management will also convert approximately 90% of core adjusted income to free cash during the period. The industrial stock trades at $107 per share (+6.4% year to date) and pays a modest and safe 0.73% dividend. Market analysts have a 12-month average price target of $117.98 (+10.2%).

Perfect combination

Canadian Natural Resources and CPKC are two of the top 10 largest TSX companies by market capitalization. The oil giant could be your anchor stock while the railroad operator is the perfect backup.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of Up to 13.1%

| Adam Othman

Invest in these three TSX publicly traded companies to gain exposure to royalty stocks offering high-yielding dividends.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend All-Stars I’d Buy Over “Buzzy” Growth Stocks Any Day

| Adam Othman

Investing in safe and trusted dividend stocks to generate a predictable income might better use your investment capital than betting…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $2,500 in Fortis Stock in 2006, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has long been a strong player among dividend stocks, but how much could a $2,500 really get…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pension: How Retirees Can Benefit From the Enhancement Over Time

| Aditya Raghunath

Leverage the benefits of CPP enhancements and hold dividend stocks to benefit from a higher payout in retirement.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Rising Interest Rates: 2 Safe Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you want to keep pace with the rising interest rates, you may consider augmenting your income with safe dividend…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Retirement Game Plan: Optimizing CPP Benefits and TFSA Returns for Financial Freedom

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build an ultimate retirement game plan that can tackle unpleasant surprises and give you financial freedom?…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Low-Risk Stocks to Help Secure Your Retirement Wealth

| Adam Othman

Parking your TFSA retirement savings in the right low-risk stocks can help you build adequate wealth for your golden years.

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

3 Higher-Risk Dividend Stocks With Yields up to 15.2%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three small-cap dividend stocks with unusually high yields have attractive prospects but are high-risk investments.

Read more »