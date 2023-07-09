Home » Investing » Are You a Senior Homeowner? You Could Be Eligible for This Government Grant

Are You a Senior Homeowner? You Could Be Eligible for This Government Grant

This tax grant for seniors may just be in Ontario, but make sure you read everything before deciding if you can apply!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior housing

Image source: Getty Images

Getting older can be difficult, but honestly, there are many financial benefits that come with it! Today though, I’m not just talking about some early bird special or seniors’ discount at Shoppers Drug Mart. Today, we’re talking about free money from the government.

If you’re a senior who is currently a homeowner in Ontario as well, then you could be eligible for the Ontario Senior Homeowners’ Property Tax Grant (OSHPTG).

What is the OSHPTG?

The OSHPTG is a tax grant that aims to help offset property taxes for senior homeowners who have low to moderate incomes. The program is funded by the province of Ontario, so it isn’t offered on a federal level.

Applying is easy, as you can simply apply when you file your prior-year income tax and benefit return, with the program going all the way back to 2009. The maximum grant was $250 in 2009 and $500 for every year after that. The payment is then issued in a one-time payment after your notice of assessment.

It’s important to note that it’s not just those that own homes who can apply. If you own or even rent a principal residence in Ontario, then you can apply for the grant. As for what makes low or middle income, the Ontario government states that low income would be for those making under $50,000 per year. A moderate income then would be slightly higher, though this can change year to year.

If you’re eligible

Here’s the thing: that $500 isn’t going to mean much for Canadian seniors who are looking to help with their cash flow. Even if it is to help offset property taxes and other costs of living. Instead, seniors may want to consider investing in safe, stable investments, especially those that provide dividends.

Now, it’s important to note that this should never be done without first meeting with your financial advisor. If you’re already making low or moderate income, then risking your finances in your later years isn’t a great option. So, make sure your debts are paid and that you have an emergency fund available before you go ahead and start investing.

But if your finances are solid, then investing that cash can certainly create some income that can lead to immense returns!

A stock to consider

One stock to consider these days is NorthWest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) for a few reasons. The stock is currently down by about 48%, as of writing in the last year. It therefore now has a huge dividend yield of 12.97%. Of course, this is also because of the major drop in share price. But if you’re looking to put that $500 to work, this is the way I would do it.

Healthcare properties around the world have always been essential but were viewed even more so during the pandemic. This major investment into healthcare properties wasn’t missed by NorthWest stock, and it’s been expanding ever since.

The problem, however, is that the company’s future with a U.K. investor’s joint venture recently fell through. This caused the stock to tank. However, it’s a short-term issue for a long-term stock that continues to have high occupancy rates and long-term lease agreements.

With $223.6 million in free cash flow ready to be used, and stable properties around the world, it’s a great option for that $500. Plus, here is what could happen if you invested $500 now and if it returned to 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
NWH.UN$6.2580$0.80$64Monthly$500
NWH.UN — 52-week highs$13.4280$0.80$64Monthly$1,073.60

As you can see, your shares would have more than doubled! Add on the payout, and you would have returns of $637.60 after reaching those highs — all from one tax grant.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Easily Turn $10,000 Into $525 of Annual Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to turn $10,000 into an easy $525 of passive income a year? Here's an easy four-stock portfolio that could…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1-Stop Shopping: 2 Stocks That Bring Both Dividends and Growth

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock and another dividend stud to consider buying and holding for the long run.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? Consider These High-Yield REITs

| Sneha Nahata

These REITs offer a high yield of more than 7%, making them attractive investments to earn passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Sitting on Cash? Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $27,833.72 in a Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can put their idle cash to work and let it earn a higher rate of return by investing in…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Insurance Stocks: Protecting Your Portfolio and Investments

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX insurance stocks such as Sun Life are well positioned to deliver robust gains to shareholders in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $385 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is a great tool for investors to generate streams of tax-free passive income.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $750 Per Month?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors will need a sizable chunk of cash to get to $750/month in passive income with stocks like Sienna Senior…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Kay Ng

Start investing early and regularly in top dividend-growth stocks like TD Bank to maximize your retirement income.

Read more »