TFSA Investors: How to Earn on Average $373 Per Month Tax Free

The TFSA can be the perfect tool to create a passive-income stream, especially when combined with royalty stocks.

No matter the life stage, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be an excellent portfolio option. Whether it’s to put aside savings for your future retirement or pay for your child’s education in the next few years, the TFSA can create tax-free income for any part of your life.

However, it’s perhaps less about the future and more about right now. Investors continue to seek out dividend stocks for their TFSA to help offset rising costs and interest rates. But what if I told you that instead of putting a ton of cash in all at once, you could drip feed and create an immense amount of passive income each month tax free?

How it works

First off, investors need to have a TFSA for this option. If you want tax-free income that you can take out at any time, the TFSA is the way to go. While there are limits on contributing to your TFSA, you can take out everything at any time.

What investors will then want to do is create a budget. This will help identify how much money from your paycheque can be used for monthly investments. This should be contributed to your TFSA (while staying within your limits) every month, putting that cash aside until a stock on your watchlist is a good price.

Now, what kind of stock should you choose?

Consider a royalty stock

If you want cash every month, you’ll need a monthly, passive-income dividend stock. And some of the safest out there are royalty stocks.

Royalty stocks allow investors to collect revenue generated by a business or industry. While there are a lot of industries to choose from, consider The Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSX:KEG.UN) as a strong option. Restaurant royalty funds allow investors to invest in a company that holds ownership stakes in multiple restaurants and, in this case, the Keg chains.

The fund works by having restaurants agree to pay out a portion of revenue in exchange for investment capital. A port of that revenue will then be paid out to investors, usually in the form of dividends. In the case of the Keg fund, investors can bring in a 7.32% dividend yield as of writing!

How much you could receive

Let’s say you’re an investor who can afford to put $500 away each month. That’s $6,000 by the end of the year. You then invest that cash into the Keg on an annual basis, reinvesting your dividends as well. The Keg has grown its dividend by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.73%. The share price has grown at a CAGR of 9.82% since 2020 after the company recovered from the crash during March 2020. So, let’s see how much investors could earn reinvesting over the next decade in this stock.

YearShare PriceShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Stock PriceNew Shares PurchasedYear End Shares OwnedNew Balance
1$15.50387$1.14$441.18$6,439.68$6,000$17.02378.4765.4$12,880.05
2$17.02765.4$1.16$872.56$13,899.66$6,000$18.69367.711133.11$20,772.16
3$18.691133.11$1.18$1,337.06$22,109.23$6,000$20.53357.381490.49$29,446.24
4$20.531490.49$1.20$1,788.59$31,234.83$6,000$22.55345.391835.88$39,023.37
5$22.551835.88$1.22$2,239.77$41,263.14$6,000$24.76332.792168.67$49,503.02
6$24.762168.67$1.24$2,689.15$52,192.17$6,000$27.19319.572488.24$60,881.28
7$27.192488.24$1.26$3,135.18$64,016.46$6,000$29.86305.792794.04$73,147.35
8$29.862794.04$1.29$3,604.31$76,751.66$6,000$32.79292.93086.94$86,355.85
9$32.793086.94$1.31$4,043.89$90,399.74$6,000$36.01278.913365.85$100,443.29
10$36.013365.85$1.33$4,476.58$104,919.87$6,000$39.55264.893630.74$115,396.27

By year 10, you’ll receive $4,476.58 in passive income annually. This comes to about $373 each month! Plus, you’ll have gained strong returns from your investment, making it well worth the wait.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

