Home » Investing » This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is Worth Buying Right Now

This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is Worth Buying Right Now

Here’s why long-term investors may want to consider Manulife (TSX:MFC) as a way to gain exposure to value and dividend stocks right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Now that the first financial quarter is behind us, most of the market experts have seen and predicted how 2023 is going to turn out for the stock market. But the stock market has a reputation for outperforming expectations. 

With a potential incoming recession, rising interest rates, and other economic upheavals and downturns, most investors might feel crestfallen. However, if anything good 2022 has taught us, it would be how important it is to add dividend stocks to one’s portfolio for diversification.  

In today’s article, we will talk about such a dividend stock and check out if it is still worth investing in 2023. Let’s dive in! 

Manulife named among top 50 corporate citizens in Canada 

Breaking its own record, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) has been named among the top 50 corporate citizens in Canada in 2023 for the third time in a row. 

The company has continued to stick to its commitment to encourage sustained health and well-being, accelerate a sustainable future, and drive inclusive economic opportunities, as mentioned in its Impact Agenda. 

The ranking declared by Corporate Knight of the world’s top five Canadian corporate citizens takes into account the rigorous evaluation of key performance indicators of companies. Factors such as employee management, resource management, finance management, supplier performance, and clean revenue and investment are assessed for this ranking. 

The company’s fundamentals remain intriguing

As an insurance and finance player, Manulife remains among the top options investors often consider for exposure to this sector. Much of that has to do with the company’s very cheap valuation (less than five times trailing earnings) and a high dividend yield of approximately 6%.

Indeed, for those who believe Manulife will provide even modest growth over time, these sorts of financial metrics are hard to come by. In a market that’s so overvalued, Manulife is a breath of fresh air — at least for those value investors that still exist out there.

My view is that Manulife will likely continue to see modest growth, driven by its international expansion plans. If this plays out, and the company’s valuation remains this attractive, dividend investors ought to jump at this 6% yield and bid prices higher.

Bottom line 

Manulife currently has a dividend yield of 5.8% and a payout ratio of 27%; all of this is in good balance with its earnings. Its revenue is predicted to grow by 20.76% on a yearly basis. 

Investors with long-term investment objectives can consider adding this undervalued dividend stock to their portfolios. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn on Average $373 Per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be the perfect tool to create a passive-income stream, especially when combined with royalty stocks.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why monthly paying TSX dividend stocks such as Savaria should be on your shopping list in July 2023.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Made Easier: TFSA Stocks for a Stress-Free Future

| Jitendra Parashar

These fundamentally strong Canadian TFSA stocks with dividends look like a steal to buy now and hold forever.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Power Plays: Stocks That Can Supercharge Your Retirement

| Adam Othman

Plenty of powerful growth stocks offer Canadian investors an attractive blend of growth and consistency, making them ideal picks for…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a Reliable Retirement Income? Consider These Dividend-paying Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and impressive track record, I believe these three dividend-paying stocks are excellent buys for reliable…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Dream Retirement: CPP Maximization and TFSA Passive-Income Blueprint 

| Puja Tayal

The CRA starts planning your retirement with your first salary through the CPP contribution. When will you start retirement planning…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors can buy and hold cheap dividend stocks such as Linamar in their TFSA in July 2023.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Grocery Rebate Is Here: How to Use it Wisely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canadian Grocery Rebate promises up to $628 per family in a lump sum payment, but you can turn that…

Read more »