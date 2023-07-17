Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar today.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Top Canadian dividend stocks are down from their 12-month highs. The market correction is driving up the yields retirees can get for their portfolios focused on passive income.

Dividend stock or GIC?

The drop in the share prices of leading TSX dividend-growth stocks is the result of rising interest rates. Higher borrowing costs can reduce cash available for distributions. At the same time, recession fears are making investors more conservative. Fixed-come investments, such as Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), now offer rates above 5% and protect the principal investment.

Retirees who want zero risk in their portfolio should stick with GICs right now. Those who can handle some turbulence and want to get higher average yields on their savings can find attractive dividend deals today to boost their passive income.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) raised its quarterly dividend from $1.03 to $1.06 per share when the bank announced fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2023 earnings results. That’s a signal to investors that the board has confidence in the company’s ability to generate good revenue and profits over the medium term, even as the banks face some economic headwinds.

Bank of Nova Scotia trades near $65 per share at the time of writing. The stock was above $90 in early 2022.

Banks are boosting provisions for credit losses on expectations that higher interest rates will drive up defaults on commercial and residential loans. If interest rates continue to move up and stay elevated for too long, there is a risk the economy could go through a deep downturn.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a good capital cushion to ride out some tough times, and it is possible that the anticipated recession will be short and mild. In that scenario, BNS stock now looks oversold.

Investors who buy Bank of Nova Scotia stock at the current level can get a 6.5% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a major energy infrastructure player in North America, with more than $100 billion in assets located in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Natural gas pipelines and storage make up the largest part of the portfolio, along with oil pipelines and power-generation facilities.

Demand for North American natural gas is expected to grow in the coming years. TC Energy has the infrastructure in place or under construction to deliver natural gas from producers to liquified natural gas (LNG) export facilities.

TRP stock is down amid a broader pullback in the pipeline sector. Cost pressures on the Coastal GasLink pipeline project have added to the pain. Overall, however, the outlook should be positive for the company. TC Energy has a $34 billion capital program on the go that is expected to support annual dividend hikes of at least 3% over the medium term.

The board has increased the dividend annually for more than two decades. Investors can get a 7.25% yield at the current share price near $51.

The bottom line on top investments for passive income

Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy are good examples of top TSX dividend stocks with attractive yields and growing distributions. If you are looking for high-yield stocks to go along with your GIC investments for passive income, BNS and TRP deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retailer Has Been Flying Under the Radar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This retail stock is up 17% in the last year, even with a fire destroying a facility! Yet it's still…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Make Your Money Work Harder

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to make your money work harder for you? Buying these dividend stocks today is the first step to achieving…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 REITs You Can Safely Buy Even When the Housing Market Does Whatever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be some of the best investments for passive income but can also provide protection if they're in these…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $333 Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Find the right dividend stock, and you could create and lock in a significant amount of passive income for your…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs or GICs: Which Is Better for Income?

| Kay Ng

It is now an opportunity to buy Canadian REITs for income if you believe that eventually interest rates will decline.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

The Future is Green: Why Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock is Shining

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners is rising this year. Is it a good long-term bet?

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock for $500 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A great dividend stock at a great price can be hard to find, but this one is a strong choice…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

3 Revolutionary Canadian Clean Energy Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can help in the fight against climate change by buying more Canadian clean energy stocks.

Read more »