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2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Look Built to Hold for 10 Years or More

These Canadian stocks backed by solid fundamentals, proven history of consistent payouts, and attractive yields.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These Canadian high-yield dividend stocks stand out for long-term passive income due to strong fundamentals and consistent payouts.
  • Gibson Energy offers ~6.6% yield with stable, contract-backed cash flows and growth driven by infrastructure expansion and acquisitions.
  • SmartCentres REIT also yields ~6.6%, supported by high occupancy, strong rent collection, and future growth from mixed-use developments and land assets.
9 stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

High-yield dividend stocks are attractive investments for generating passive income. However, chasing yields alone can be risky, as dividends can be cut or suspended amid challenges. Thus, investors should look for Canadian stocks backed by solid fundamentals, a proven history of consistent dividend payments, attractive dividend yields, and sustainable payout ratios. These companies are built to hold for 10 years or more for stress-free passive income.

Against this background, here are two high-yield dividend stocks built to hold for 10 years or more.

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Source: Getty Images

High-yield dividend stock #1: Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is a leading liquids infrastructure company, with an asset base spanning storage, processing, gathering systems, and marine loading capabilities. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders with steady dividend growth. It recently announced a 5% increase in its quarterly distribution, marking seven consecutive years of dividend growth. Moreover, GEI stock offers a high yield of about 6.6% based on its recent closing price of $27.48.

Gibson’s distributions are primarily supported by its Infrastructure segment, which contributes the bulk of revenue and profitability. This derives revenue from long-term, take-or-pay contracts with investment-grade counterparties. This operating structure provides its cash flow visibility and insulation from commodity price volatility.

Looking ahead, Gibson’s growth outlook remains solid, led by the organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. The addition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin Infrastructure Assets strengthens its presence in Canadian crude infrastructure, supporting long-term growth. This acquisition complements the previously announced Wink-to-Gateway Integration project. Together, these moves enhance the company’s network connectivity and operational leverage and are projected to drive 7% annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth for its Infrastructure business.

Overall, Gibson Energy is a reliable high-yield stock built to hold for the next 10 years for steady dividend income.

High-yield dividend stock #2: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a dependable high-yield dividend stock built to hold for the next 10 years. Its current monthly dividend of $0.154 per share yields 6.6% based on its recent closing price of $28.14.

The real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) payouts are supported by its strong operational performance and consistent net operating income (NOI) growth. SmartCentres’s portfolio is concentrated in high-traffic retail centres anchored by high-quality tenants. These properties benefit from strong tenant demand, which in turn drives high occupancy levels and favourable lease renewal dynamics. As a result, the REIT has maintained stable rental income across economic cycles and consistently paid dividends.

As of December 31, 2025, SmartCentres’s occupancy stood at 98.6%. The high occupancy supports predictable cash flow generation. Moreover, the REIT’s pricing power supports its growth. Excluding anchor tenants, lease renewals achieved an 8.4% increase in rental rates, reflecting strong underlying demand for space within the portfolio. Equally important, the REIT reported rent collection exceeding 99%, a metric that shows tenant financial health and the reliability of its revenue base.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres is positioned to deliver steady growth. Its core retail portfolio provides a stable foundation, while incremental upside is expected from its mixed-use development pipeline. Additionally, the trust holds a significant inventory of underutilized land, offering embedded optionality for future development and long-term value creation.

Overall, SmartCentres REIT is a reliable high-yield dividend stock to hold in the long run.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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