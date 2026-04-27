Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Is the TSX Too Calm Right Now? These 3 Stocks Look Ready Either Way

Is the TSX Too Calm Right Now? These 3 Stocks Look Ready Either Way

Calm TSX markets can flip fast, and Nutrien, Teck, and Equinox look positioned with real cash flow plus commodity upside.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Nutrien benefits from fertilizer demand, buybacks, and dividends, but potash and nitrogen prices can change quickly.
  • Teck is increasingly a copper play with electrification tailwinds, though Quebrada Blanca execution and copper prices matter most.
  • Equinox has scaled up and de-levered after big portfolio moves, but gold volatility can still drive sharp swings.
10 stocks we like better than Equinox Gold

The TSX has looked almost too comfortable lately, but calm markets do not last forever. When things feel quiet, investors may want stocks with real cash flow, useful assets, and upside tied to bigger themes that can keep working whether the index drifts higher or suddenly gets choppy. That usually means looking for businesses with strong commodity exposure, improving operations, or a clear growth runway rather than simply chasing whatever ran last week. The good news is the TSX still has a few names that look ready either way.

data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

NTR

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is one of the world’s biggest crop-input companies, with huge potash, nitrogen, and retail operations. That gives it exposure to farm economics, global food demand, and fertilizer pricing, all in one stock. Over the last year, that mix has started working better again. Nutrien stock reported 2025 net earnings of US$2.30 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$6.05 billion, helped by higher fertilizer prices, record upstream fertilizer sales volumes, and stronger retail earnings. What’s more, Nutrien stock expects higher potash demand in 2026.

Furthermore, Nutrien stock has been simplifying the business. It sold its Profertil stake and used asset sale proceeds to reduce debt while lifting shareholder returns. It repurchased nearly 9.8 million shares in 2025 at an average price of US$55.94 and raised its quarterly dividend to US$0.55 per share. The main risk is that fertilizer prices can turn quickly if crop economics weaken, but this still looks like a solid all-weather pick.

TECK

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) is now more clearly a copper-focused miner, and copper remains one of the most important metals tied to electrification, infrastructure, and industrial demand. Over the last year, Teck kept pushing through the ramp-up at Quebrada Blanca while the market also focused on its planned merger with Anglo American. In its latest annual results, Teck reported fourth-quarter (Q4) adjusted EBITDA of $1.51 billion and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $4.33 billion. Full-year adjusted profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders rose to $1.53 billion, or $3.10 per share. Plus, copper prices and output helped it beat expectations.

That gives investors a nice setup if calm markets give way to a stronger cyclical push. Teck reaffirmed its 2026 outlook for its operated sites, and management said QB kept making progress on ramp-up and tailings development. At a recent share price in the high-$60s to high-$70s, the stock trades at roughly the low-20s on 2025 adjusted earnings, which feels reasonable for a major copper name with rising leverage to a strategic metal. The risk is that execution at QB still matters a lot, and any copper pullback would sting. Still, this looks like a stock that can work whether the TSX stays sleepy or wakes up fast.

EQX

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) is a gold producer, but no longer a small, simple one. The company transformed itself over the last year through the Calibre merger, the Valentine ramp-up, and asset sales that reshaped the portfolio. In 2025, it generated US$1.82 billion in revenue, produced a record 922,827 ounces of gold, posted adjusted EBITDA of US$1.34 billion, and reduced debt by more than US$1.1 billion since mid-2025. It also reached commercial production at Valentine and recently updated its Canadian operations outlook, pointing to average production of about 540,000 ounces a year from Greenstone and Valentine over the next decade.

The stock now has much better scale, improving Canadian exposure, and even an inaugural dividend. The obvious risk is gold price volatility, plus the fact that big portfolio changes can create noise. Even so, if the TSX is staying calm right before another move, Equinox looks like the kind of stock that could be ready for it.

Bottom line

If the TSX feels a little too quiet right now, investors do not need to sit on their hands. Nutrien stock offers steady muscle, Teck offers copper-driven upside, and Equinox offers a more aggressive gold growth story. That is a pretty sensible trio for a market that looks calm on the surface but may not stay that way for long.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Look Built to Hold for 10 Years or More

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks backed by solid fundamentals, proven history of consistent payouts, and attractive yields.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

The Single Stock I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Adam Othman

If there is one stock many investors would pick over the rest for tax-free returns for life in my TFSA,…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

This Market Feels Uncertain: Here Are 3 TSX Stocks I’d Still Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama, George Weston, and Great-West look like “uncertain market” stocks because they’re tied to everyday spending and sticky financial habits.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Has Quietly Turned Into a Value Play for Passive Income Seekers

| Daniel Da Costa

Not only does this ultra-defensive dividend stock offer a yield of 4.2%, but it's also trading at nearly its lowest…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two resilient TSX stocks in the current market environment are the perfect pair to buy for your TFSA portfolio in…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $45,000

| Adam Othman

Here are three of the top TSX stocks to buy and hold in your self-directed investment portfolio as the market…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Pension With Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can use high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to build yourself a reliable and consistently growing stream of income.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks That Look Worth Adding More of Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Supported by strong underlying businesses, robust cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts, these four companies stand out as compelling buys…

Read more »