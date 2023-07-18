Home » Investing » Retirees: How You Can Earn $600 a Month in Dividends With Less Than $100K in Savings

Retirees: How You Can Earn $600 a Month in Dividends With Less Than $100K in Savings

These three high-dividend TSX stocks can help you earn $7,200 each year with less than $100,000 in savings.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

It’s crucial to save enough for retirement to lead a comfortable life during your non-working years. So, Canadian retirees can consider investing in dividend stocks to create a predictable stream of cash flow.

While dividends are not guaranteed, you can still find a plethora of stocks that have high yields that are also sustainable. Let’s see how you can earn at least $7,200 a year in annual dividends, translating to a monthly payout of more than $600 with less than $100,000 in savings.

Here are three top TSX stocks that enjoy high yields and issue monthly dividend payouts.

Slate Grocery stock

A pure-play grocery-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN) pays investors a monthly dividend of $0.095 per share, indicating a forward yield of 8.6%. With $2.4 billion in assets, Slate Grocery has 117 properties in the U.S. spanning 15.3 million square feet.

Grocery is a recession-resistant sector with a proven ability to outperform in periods of economic volatility. Moreover, all purchase methods that include e-commerce require brick-and-mortar stores to facilitate the delivery of goods to customers.

Slate Grocery and its peers also benefit from strong tenant demand, low vacancy rates, and limited new construction, resulting in consistent rent growth and cash flows.

Slate Grocery’s portfolio comprises the largest global grocers, including Kroger and Walmart. It has also deployed $900 million toward highly accretive acquisitions since 2021, which should drive future cash flows higher.

TransAlta Renewables

A major player in the clean energy space, TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, which indicates a yield of 7.1%. A Calgary-based company, TransAlta is a renewable energy giant with facilities located in Canada, Australia and the U.S.

These facilities are diversified across verticals such as wind, hydro, solar and gas. Similar to most other utility companies, a majority of TransAlta’s cash flows are tied to long-term power-purchase agreements, enabling it to enjoy stable cash flows across economic cycles.

Down from 45% all-time highs, RNW stock is priced at 19.7 times forward earnings, which is quite cheap.

Freehold Royalties

The final monthly dividend stock on my list is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU). It pays shareholders a dividend per share of $0.08 each month, indicating a yield of 7.8%. Freehold Royalties reported record revenue of $393 million in 2022, which was an increase of 170% compared to its five-year average. Its funds from operations also surged to $316 million in 2022, up from $190 million in 2021.

With a payout ratio of less than 60%, Freehold Royalties expects to return $160 million to investors in 2023, while funds from operations are forecast between $250 million and $280 million.

Freehold Royalties has a diversified list of payors. The top 10 payors account for 50% of sales, while no single payor accounts for more than 20% of revenue.

The final takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TransAlta Renewables$13.242,341$0.078$183Monthly
Freehold Royalties$13.772,251$0.09$203Monthly
Slate Grocery$13.372,319$0.095$220Monthly

You can invest $31,000 in each of these stocks to earn $600 in monthly dividends, indicating an annual payout of over $7,200. If dividends are raised 5% each year, your payout would double in the next 14 years, increasing your average yield to 15.5% on a total investment of $93,000.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in TransAlta Renewables. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

railroad
Dividend Stocks

Up by 14%: Is CP Rail Stock a Good Investment in July 2023?

| Adam Othman

A good time to buy any bullish stock is in the early phases of the bullish trend and not when…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Are Redefining the Real Estate Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Find passive income earning opportunities in all real estate sectors via these REITs.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Jamieson Wellness: A Healthy Addition to Your Portfolio?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Jamieson stock was on a roll until the last year or so, but now offers a major deal for investors…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

Energy Sector Rebound: Is Suncor Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor continues to lag its peers. Is a turnaround on the way?

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Golden Years by Investing in These 2 Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Want to avoid investing your retirement savings in risky stocks? These stocks generate inflation-beating income while keeping risk low.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

ALERT: 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Flashing Buy Signals

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top dividend stocks like Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) have recently sent off attractive buy signals in a choppy market.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

$1,000 in These Stocks Could Be Worth a Future Fortune

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks with visible long growth runways could turn $1,000 into a fortune in the near future.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Titans: Stocks That Can Skyrocket Your Retirement Savings

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA titans with high dividend yields can boost your retirement savings considerably over a longer investment horizon.

Read more »