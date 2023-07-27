Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Maximize Your Retirement Income: How to Turbocharge Your TFSA Returns

Maximize Your Retirement Income: How to Turbocharge Your TFSA Returns

To turbocharge your TFSA returns and retirement income, consider these Canadian stocks with high dividend growth potential.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

If you have decades until retirement, these top dividend stocks could help turbocharge your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) returns and retirement income. These stocks have a track record of high dividend growth in the long run as well as outperformed the Canadian stock market returns over the last 10 years.

The iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF is used as a proxy for market returns. It delivered annualized returns of 8.6% in the last 10 years according to YCharts. In other words, XIU turned an initial $10,000 investment into about $22,740.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a leading non-prime Canadian consumer lender. In late March, the Government of Canada announced its intent to reduce the maximum allowable interest rate to 35% per year, which would have less of an impact on goeasy than smaller-scale peers. This news added to the weight that already came from a higher uncertainty, higher interest rate environment, driving the stock to as low as $87 per share. Since then, the stock has recovered approximately 44%.

goeasy is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a respectable 15-year dividend growth rate of 18.6%, even though it maintained the same common stock dividend from 2009 to 2014. Its trailing-12-month payout ratio was 37% of earnings. And it has remained profitable through economic cycles. Though at times, it could experience large declines in earnings such as around the time of the global financial crisis.

It has been a super outperformer, delivering annualized returns of 29.8%, in the last 10 years. In other words, the stock turned an initial $10,000 investment into about $135,660 in a decade!

At $125.57 per share at writing, goeasy stock offers a dividend yield of close to 3.1%. Analysts also believe the undervalued stock trades at a discount of 23% to the consensus 12-month price target. goeasy management also forecasts operating margin expansion to about 38% and a high return on equity of 21% through 2025. The growth stock has a chance of delivering returns of more or less 12-15% per year over the next five years.

XIU Total Return Level Chart

XIU, GSY, and ATD Total Return Level data by YCharts

Alimentation Couche-Tard

In comparison, the leading global convenience store and road transportation fuel retailer, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) has been a smoother ride as an outperformer. So, it may be a good strategy to accumulate shares in Couche-Tard over time. For example, you can save and invest regularly using commission-free trading platforms like Wealthsimple.

The consumer discretionary stock delivered annualized returns of 20.9% in the last 10 years. To put it in perspective, the stock turned an initial $10,000 investment into about $66,680 in a decade. Like goeasy, Couche-Tard is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a 15-year dividend growth rate of 23.1%.

Management strategically allocates capital across its global network development, commercial programs, maintenance and improvements, and emerging business and innovation. In its June presentation, it noted that from fiscal 2012 to 2022, the company converted 45% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to free cash flow, and 41% in fiscal 2023.

At $67.15 per share at writing, Couche-Tard stock offers a puny dividend yield of 0.8%. However, analysts believe the stock is discounted by 15%. Continued execution by the quality management team could lead to annualized returns of more or less 12% over the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard and goeasy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Hoping to Retire? Don’t Miss the CPP Benefits Increase

| Puja Tayal

The CPP benefits are increasing by as much as 50%. See if you qualify for the maximum increase and secure…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

How These Dividend-Paying Stocks Can Help You Retire Comfortably

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now to hold forever in your retirement portfolio.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can strengthen their portfolio by adding these four high-dividend growth stocks.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

How Pensioners Can Earn $440 Per Month Tax-Free and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can earn great returns on savings without putting their OAS at risk of a clawback.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 7.9% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) is a dividend stock that offers solid value and mouth-watering monthly income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Miss These 7% Dividend Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Gamble With Your Retirement: Invest in These Safe TFSA Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is an ideal way to save for retirement. These three TSX stocks are ideal for those wanting stability…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Retire Richer: Unleash the Potential of CPP and TFSA to Maximize Your Income

| Kay Ng

Here's how you can retire richer by maximizing your income from CPP and TFSA. Earn interest income and big dividends…

Read more »