2 No-Brainer Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 65

Are you soon to be retired?

Are you contemplating whether to claim Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits at 60, 65, or 70?

If so, you have a big decision ahead of you. The longer you wait to take CPP, the more benefits you ultimately get. However, you may not be able to retire if you forego CPP benefits. Though you can technically claim CPP while working, you may wish to stop working as soon as possible. If that’s the case, then the “delay taking CPP” strategy won’t work for you.

Nevertheless, there are good reasons to delay taking CPP until age 65. Waiting until age 70 is a tall order, particularly if you’re experiencing health issues. But if you wait until age 65, you may enjoy much higher benefits than you would otherwise, without making that big of a sacrifice. In this article, I’ll explore two main reasons why you should consider delaying taking CPP until age 65.

Reason #1: You get more benefits if you wait

The main reason you should consider delaying taking CPP until age 65 is because you’ll get more benefits if you do so. You get an extra 0.2% in benefits every year for each year past 60 you wait. How much does that add up to? Potentially quite a bit. The average Canadian retiree gets just $811 per month in CPP benefits. The maximum CPP benefit if you start at 65 is $1,306 per month. It can go as high as $1,855 per month if you wait until age 70 — though, as I’ll show in the next section, that’s not viable for many people.

Reason #2: You will likely still be able to work at age 65

A second reason why you should delay CPP until age 65 is that you’ll probably still be able to work at age 65. Everybody is different; some people can still work at 70 while others can’t. If you find your health deteriorating in your 60s, it may be wise to take CPP rather than delay it until age 70 out of principle.

