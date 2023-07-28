Home » Investing » How Much Money You Have to Make to Get the Maximum CPP Payout

How Much Money You Have to Make to Get the Maximum CPP Payout

Do you know the maximum CPP payout in 2023 is $1,855? See how much money you should make to get maximum CPP on retirement.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Your salary slip comes with certain deductions, such as the Canada Pension Plan (CPP). Whether you are employed or self-employed, you have to contribute towards CPP. And this contribution is about to increase by $200-$350 a year as the CPP enhancement program enters the next stage. This contribution can give you up to 50% higher payout and replace as much as 33% of your average income when you retire. 

How to earn a $1,855/month maximum CPP payout

If you are retiring this year, this might interest you. The average CPP payout for 2023 is $760.07/month. But you can also get the maximum CPP benefit of $1,306.57/month if you made a maximum CPP contribution for 40 years. But that is not the maximum. You can also get $1,855/month if you start collecting your CPP payout at age 70. 

AgeAverage CPP Payout Per MonthMaximum CPP Payout Per Month
65 years$717.50$1,307
70 years$1,018.35$1,855
CPP payout in 2023.

There is an $800/month difference in the maximum and average CPP payout at age 70. This benefit is for those retiring this year. You have already missed the bus to get the maximum CPP payout if your contribution was not maximum. 

Future retirees can learn from the present retirees and strive to get the most out of CPP benefits. 

At what salary will you qualify for a 50% increase in CPP payout? 

Your 2023 maximum CPP contribution is $3,754.45 if you are employed. Those who are self-employed will contribute both employee and employer contributions of $7,508.9 maximum. This contribution is only possible if your salary is $5,500/month. 

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) increases the salary bracket for maximum CPP contribution annually by around 3-5%. Even if your salary grows by 5%, you won’t qualify for a 50% increase in CPP payouts. It is because the CRA will start a phase two contribution, wherein it will increase the maximum pensionable earning by approximately 14% of the phase one limit for 2024 and 2025. Beyond 2025, the maximum limit of both phases will grow simultaneously. 

Assuming the 2024 maximum pensionable earnings is $68,600, the phase two maximum earnings limit could be $78,200 (14% jump). So, if your monthly salary is a little above $6,500, only then will you be able to make the maximum CPP contribution and qualify for 50% CPP benefit. In 2025, those earning $6,800 a month could max out on their CPP contribution. 

Accelerate your income through investments

To invest more, you need to save more. And to save more, you need to earn more. But you can earn more from investment. Let’s see how. The CRA allows you to invest $6,500 in Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). This maximum is lower than your total (employee and employer) maximum CPP contribution. 

You can invest a portion of your $6,500 contribution in high-growth stocks like Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) that could grow your money. It makes hydrogen fuel cells that can make commercial vehicles run on water. Green hydrogen is the future as it has the potential to bring energy security and contribute significantly to net zero emission.

The rate at which climate change is affecting economies with heat waves, floods, and tornadoes, green energy will have a growth spurt sometime in the future. Europe, which doesn’t have oil reserves, intends to allocate about US$4 billion to 41 low-carbon projects, of which more than half are related to green hydrogen production. 

Ballard Power Systems stock can surge from $6 to $25 in the short term when major economies announce green energy policies. A $2,000 investment in BLDP could grow to $8,275 if the above growth materializes. If you don’t want to hold the stock for long, you can book a profit, invest that money in dividend stocks, and accelerate your income. 

TransAlta Renewables stock has a 7% dividend yield. Assuming it retains this yield, a $2,000 investment can give you $140 a year but $8,000 can give you $560 a year. This way, you can accelerate your income and investment simultaneously. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has had a rocky past, but there could still be some turbulence in this top airlines…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Time to Buy Cineplex?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Should you buy Cineplex? Here's a look at the case for investing (or not investing) in Canada's largest entertainment company.

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

CAE Inc.: A High-Flying Simulation Stock With Altitude

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE (TSX:CAE) stock is a solid defensive stock trading at strong metrics with a record backlog, which is perfect during…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Gamble With Your Retirement: Invest in These Safe TFSA Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is an ideal way to save for retirement. These three TSX stocks are ideal for those wanting stability…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

Don’t Miss Out on These TFSA Stocks for a Comfortable Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that can help you achieve a comfortable retirement? Invest in these companies in your TFSA!

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Stocks for Beginners

How to Decrease Your Taxable Income and Still Make Money (and it’s Legal!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are legal ways to bring down your taxable income and put that extra cash towards your future. Plus, create…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $300 a Month?

| Puja Tayal

Are you still relying on one income source? It's time to diversify. Here’s how much you need to invest to…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Build Wealth by Doing Nothing: 3 Stocks Perfect for Beginning Investors

| Robin Brown

Are you new to investing? Here's a boring way to build tremendous wealth for decades to come.

Read more »