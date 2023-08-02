Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 2

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 2

Overnight commodity market weakness could keep the main TSX index under pressure at the open today.

The Canadian equities market took a breather from the ongoing rally on the first day of August after advancing by a solid 5.4% in the previous two months combined. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid by 94 points, or 0.5%, on Wednesday to settle at 20,533 as mixed corporate earnings and weaker-than-expected manufacturing and job openings numbers from the United States hurt investors’ sentiments.

While nearly all key market sectors ended the session in the red, the market selloff was primarily driven by heavy losses in healthcare, mining, and utility stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL) crashed 21.5% to $5.93 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This big decline in SIL stock came a day after the Vancouver-headquartered precious metals mining firm announced the results from an updated independent technical report for its Mexico-based Las Chispas mine’s operations.

These results, however, seemingly disappointed Street analysts as many notable analysts, including from Stifel Canada and Raymond James, slashed their respective target prices for Silvercrest stock. After yesterday’s drop, SILD stock now trades with nearly 27% year-to-date losses.

Shares of Centerra Gold, Tilray Brands, and Equinox Gold were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they plunged by at least 4.6% each.

On the positive side, Brookfield Business Partners, TFI International, Paramount Resources, and Linamar rose by at least 2% each, making them the top-performing Canadian stocks for the session.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, TC Energy, Royal Bank of Canada, and Cenovus Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Except for gold, commodity prices across the board were largely bearish early Wednesday morning, which could keep the resource-heavy main TSX index under pressure at the open today. While no important domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the monthly non-farm employment change and weekly crude oil stockpiles data from the U.S. market this morning.

As the second-quarter earnings season gets busier, several TSX-listed companies, including Kinross Gold, Lundin Mining, Waste Connections, Spin Master, B2Gold, IGM Financial, Nutrien, Shopify, ARC Resources, Cameco, Fortis, SSR Mining, Colliers International, Thomson Reuters, Capital Power, and InterRent REIT, are expected to announce their latest quarterly financial results on August 2.

Market movers on the TSX today

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group, Shopify, and Spin Master. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Centerra Gold, Fortis, Linamar, Nutrien, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

