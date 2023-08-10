Home » Investing » Canadian Tire Stock Drops After Revenue Falls: Time to Buy or Avoid?

Canadian Tire Stock Drops After Revenue Falls: Time to Buy or Avoid?

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock fell short this week, as earnings showed that sales just weren’t where they were a year ago.

Shares of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock fell by 4% on August 10 after the Canadian retailer released earnings that fell short of expectations. The company saw revenue fall, as the demand for sporting and home items has started to slow.

What happened?

Canadian Tire stock reported a drop in quarterly revenue. The blame fell mainly on the slowing demand for sporting goods and home improvement items at retail locations. The results came, as Canadian consumers continued to tighten their belts. Higher costs for food and gas continue to strain spending on discretionary items. This was particularly felt in the home improvement and sporting sections. These were areas that received a major boost during the days of the pandemic.

Retail revenue fell 4.2% year over year, with the latter part of the quarter seeing the largest drop. This could be bad news for Canadian Tire stock. It seems these results could bleed into the next quarter as well.

Total revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% year over year to $4.26 billion, hitting consensus estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Net income also fell to $206.5 million from $218.2 million the year before. Adjusted earnings per share hit $3.08, compared to $3.09 in 2022.

“As inflation persisted and rate hikes continued, consumer demand for discretionary goods softened, particularly in the latter half of the quarter, and Canadians shifted to more essentials within our multi-category assortment … During this time of macroeconomic uncertainty, Triangle Rewards remains our most important driver in delivering value for our customers.”

President and chief executive officer of Canadian Tire Greg Hicks.

So what?

As mentioned, this could mean that Canadian Tire stock could see further issues in the near future of its next quarter. We’re in the midst of summer, when home improvement and sporting goods sales should really be thriving. Instead, they’ve dwindled to far less than the year before.

Given this, the retail stock stated it would be withdrawing its financial targets for 2022 all the way until 2025. In this time, it should allow the retailer to fight back against high inventory costs along with strained consumer spending.

Now what?

Despite the current economic headwinds of high inflation and consumer spending, Canadian Tire stock stated that it would remain committed to its long-term goals. So, with these recent results, what should investors think?

To me, it would be a wait-and-see decision. Canadian investors need cash right now, so investing in a company that’s a bit indecisive about what the future looks like is likely not a great option right now. That being said, if you hold Canadian Tire stock, I wouldn’t necessarily say you should sell it, either.

The selloff isn’t likely overdone at just 4%, with the company showing it’s being responsible by stating it will need to reconfigure its outlook. Meanwhile, if you hold the stock, you’re still receiving a dividend of $6.90 per share.

So, even though Canadian Tire stock is down right now, it’s sure to slowly climb back up once more. It’s just unclear when that might be.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

