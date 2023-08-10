Home » Investing » With a Nearly 7% Yield, Is It Time to Buy BCE Stock?

With a Nearly 7% Yield, Is It Time to Buy BCE Stock?

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is getting absurdly cheap as shares sag to multi-year lows.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Wireless technology

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of telecom titan and dividend juggernaut BCE (TSX:BCE) have been under quite a bit of pressure for well over a year now.

At writing, they are off just shy of 24% from their peak hit back in April 2022. Undoubtedly, higher interest rates, macro headwinds, and telecom-specific woes have weighed heavily on the share price. It also doesn’t help that BCE has exposure to the ailing media scene. Media can act as a real drag on growth from the telecom business, especially as macro headwinds mount.

BCE faces pressure on the media side

Indeed, the tough macro is partially to blame for the media segment’s woes. However, I think the rise of streaming will continue to weigh heavily on the business well after a potential recession ends. Media is a tough place to be right now.

BCE’s CEO, Mirko Bibic, recently called for a bit of help from the federal government to help ease the media sector’s pains. Even if the government lent a helping hand, I’m not so sure a sizeable turnaround can be sustained. In any case, I don’t think the CRTC will be providing any sort of financial assistance, even if the woes worsen over the coming months and quarters.

For now, BCE is doing its best to cut costs where possible. The company is fresh off a major wave of layoffs, with around 1,300 employees losing their jobs. Though such news is not ideal, such cuts will grant BCE a bit more financial flexibility.

As it stands, BCE’s dividend is safe and sound, even as the yield creeps closer to that mouth-watering 7% mark. At writing, shares of BCE sport a 6.88% yield, close to the highest it has been in recent memory.

Should investors buy BCE stock for the swollen dividend yield or wait for a bigger pullback?

Indeed, BCE stock seems to be up against it. Shares are in a bear market and could easily retreat to depths not seen since the dark days of 2020. There’s no easy fix for the media segment. However, I do think a re-acceleration in wireless subscriber growth could help spark some sort of relief rally over the near to medium term.

The company’s second quarter was not bad at all! New postpaid phone subscribers came in at an impressive 111,000. Though the wireless scene could see a pick-up in competition, I am encouraged by the recent subscriber growth and think the strength could help BCE offset woes in the media segment.

Over the next 18 months, I’d look for margins to improve as BCE does its best to trim expenses while continuing to invest wisely in areas that could jolt long-term growth. Indeed, I expect management to spend less on media and more on wireless infrastructure over the next three to five years.

The Foolish bottom line on BCE stock and its juicy dividend

Sure, there may be a bit of baggage weighing down BCE stock. However, I think the current valuation (19.9 times trailing price-to-earnings) more than makes up for the potential headwinds.

The near-7% dividend yield is worth grabbing right here. It’s safe and could be subject to further growth as BCE does its best to turn the tides. If you seek a fat dividend yield and deep value, I think it’s tough to look past the name despite the less-than-ideal environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock With a 4.1% Yield to Buy Over Air Canada Stock Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Air Canada stock appears to be cheap, this impressive dividend stock offers much more value for investors today.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Start Your CPP Pension at Age 60 or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP until the age of 70 by creating multiple income streams and investing in blue-chip dividend…

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

CRA Facts: How to Reduce Your Tax Bill by $1,364 in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Partnering a dividend stock with an RRSP is the perfect way to create major savings each year and make money…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Growth Investors Should Buy This Sizzling Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

While this high-quality growth stock trades at a significant discount, it's easily one of the best investments to buy in…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These four dividend stocks all offer higher yields than their long-term average as well as consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Earn worry-free dividend income for years with fundamentally strong dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Button

You could get to $5,280 per year in tax-free, passive, TFSA income by investing in high-yield stocks like Canadian Imperial…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock (TSX:CP) has been up and down in the last year as investors wait for its merger to come…

Read more »