Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) is a great ETF for retirees.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

Dividend ETFs are among the best assets for retirees to invest in. Offering high yield and ample diversification in one package, they can add a lot of income potential to retirement portfolios. With a combination of dividend ETFs, money market funds and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), you can establish a stream of cash flows that lasts through your golden years. With that in mind, here are three dividend ETFs that are worth holding in retirement.

FTSE dividend stocks

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a Canadian dividend ETF that specializes in high yield stocks. This ETF tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index. The index consists of 47 Canadian dividend stocks hand-picked for their high yields. Among these names you’ll find plenty of banks, utilities, and pipelines. Bank stocks, which are among the best performing equities on the TSX over the last 10 years, make up about 55% of the fund.

Having explored VDY’s portfolio, we can now look at its features. VDY boasts a relatively low 0.2% management fee, $41.46 in net asset value (NAV), and a 4.71% trailing distribution yield. Overall, it is a high yield fund that you can count on to add some much needed income to your portfolio.

Even higher yields

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividends Index ETF (TSX:XEI) is a high yield fund that has an even higher yield than VDY does. XEI is based on the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – that is, Canadian stocks that have raised their dividends 25 years in a row. Not very many stocks have that distinction. Many dividend aristocrats have high yields. As a result, XEI’s portfolio has a somewhat higher yield than VDY’s does. XEI yields 5.12%, which means that if you invest $100,000 in it, you get $5,120 in cash back annually. You may get a lot more than that over the long run, as many of the largest XEI portfolio stocks are raising their dividend payouts.

Some key characteristics of XEI include:

  • 75 stocks
  • A 5.12% distribution yield
  • A 5.16% trailing yield
  • A 0.2% management fee
  • A 0.22% MER

The TSX 60

Last but least, we have the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU). This fund is not marketed as a dividend ETF, but the TSX 60 Index has a high enough yield that we could consider it one.

XIU is the one fund on this list that I personally own. I’ve owned it since 2018 and have no plans of selling.

The fund tracks the TSX 60 Index, which consists of the 60 largest publicly traded Canadian companies by market cap. This group consists of a lot of financials and utilities – two sectors that are pretty cheap and high yielding at the moment.

XIU has a 3% distribution yield, 60 stocks, and very high trading volume (meaning you don’t lose much money to the bid-ask spread). It is managed by Blackrock, a very reputable asset management company. Overall, it’s one of the best Canadian equity funds to hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

value for money
Dividend Stocks

This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Bargain

| Aditya Raghunath

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) is a screaming bargain right now.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $1,385/Month From This Passive Income Stream and Top Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are side hustles and passive income streams. This one is for the lazy people like myself who want to…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $10,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Couples are realizing they can generate significant tax-free income by taking advantage of their TFSA limits.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

3 Simple Stocks to Buy With $30,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

It’s not always necessary to go hunting for hidden gems. There are plenty of well known and simple growth stocks…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than HOT STOCKS by 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two surging stocks in 2023 could soar higher and deliver outsized gains by 2025.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Hack: How to Make $500/Month TAX FREE on Your Couch!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians in retirement can alleviate stress and make $500/month in their TFSA with top dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE).

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for its Monthly Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m targeting the Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSX:KEG.UN) as a top monthly dividend stock, as restaurants continue to rebound post-pandemic.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Is Corus Stock Ready to Bounce Back?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Corus Entertainment stock trading unbelievably cheap today, is it finally ready to bounce back and begin a substantial rally?

Read more »