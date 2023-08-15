Home » Investing » Worried Your CPP Pension Won’t Pay Enough? Do This

Worried Your CPP Pension Won’t Pay Enough? Do This

Supplement the CPP and OAS with dividend-paying ETFs, allowing you to create a passive-income stream for life.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
retirees and finances

Image source: Getty Images

If you are close to retirement and are worried pension plans such as the CPP (Canada Pension Plan) and OAS (Old Age Security) are not enough to cover expenses, you are not alone. The maximum monthly CPP amount in 2023 is $1,306.57, while the maximum OAS payout is even lower at $698.60.

Moreover, the rising cost of debt and elevated inflation levels have also lowered the purchasing power of individuals in Canada. According to HOPP (Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan), around 44% of Canadians could not add to retirement savings in the last year, an increase of 6%.

While Canadians are struggling to save for retirement, there are some troubling trends for those in the age group between 55 and 64:

  • 44% of respondents have less than $5,000 in savings
  • 75% have less than $100,000 in savings
  • Around 20% of workers have not set aside anything for retirement

“In the five years that HOOPP and Abacus Data have conducted this survey, about 70% of Canadians have consistently agreed that Canada is heading for a retirement income crisis,” said David Coletto, chief executive officer of Abacus Data. “These findings for older Canadians suggest a crisis might be looming ever closer if current economic trends continue.”

Canadians who have an employer-sponsored pension plan can still benefit from generous payouts in retirement. But for employees part of the private sector, it’s quite risky to rely on just the CPP and OAS, which need to be supplemented with other passive-income streams.

Buy dividend ETFs in a TFSA and supplement your CPP

Several Canadians associate the RRSP, or Registered Retirement Savings Plan, with long-term savings. Any contributions made toward the RRSP will allow individuals to lower their tax bills significantly, making it ideal to hold blue-chip stocks or dividend ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

However, the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is another registered account that can be used to buy and hold quality dividend stocks. Any income earned in a TFSA in the form of interests, capital gains, or dividends is sheltered from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

Unlike the RRSP, you can easily withdraw funds from the TFSA at any time in case of any financial emergencies. So, for those looking to boost retirement savings in a TFSA, dividend ETFs can help you create a stable stream of passive income at a low cost.

Investing in ETFs has several benefits providing you with exposure to a basket of stocks across various sectors at a low cost which also lowers overall risk.

One such ETF that trades on the TSX is iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ). The CDZ offers shareholders exposure to a portfolio of quality Canadian dividend-paying companies. It screens for large, established entities that have increased dividends each year for at least five consecutive years.

What are the top TSX stocks in this dividend ETF?

With a monthly payout frequency, the CDZ ETF offers investors a dividend yield of 3.9%. The top holdings of the ETF include companies such as Aecon Group, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Great-West Lifeco, Power Corporation, and Fiera Capital, which account for 12% of the fund.

The financial sector accounts for 30.63% of the ETF, followed by industrials and energy at 11.66% and 10%, respectively.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

value for money
Dividend Stocks

This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Bargain

| Aditya Raghunath

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) is a screaming bargain right now.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $1,385/Month From This Passive Income Stream and Top Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are side hustles and passive income streams. This one is for the lazy people like myself who want to…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $10,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Couples are realizing they can generate significant tax-free income by taking advantage of their TFSA limits.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) is a great ETF for retirees.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

3 Simple Stocks to Buy With $30,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

It’s not always necessary to go hunting for hidden gems. There are plenty of well known and simple growth stocks…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than HOT STOCKS by 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two surging stocks in 2023 could soar higher and deliver outsized gains by 2025.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Hack: How to Make $500/Month TAX FREE on Your Couch!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians in retirement can alleviate stress and make $500/month in their TFSA with top dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE).

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for its Monthly Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m targeting the Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSX:KEG.UN) as a top monthly dividend stock, as restaurants continue to rebound post-pandemic.

Read more »