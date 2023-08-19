Home » Investing » $1,000 Invested in Enbridge Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

$1,000 Invested in Enbridge Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Enbridge stock trades at a cheap multiple and offers investors a tasty dividend yield. Is the TSX energy stock a buy today?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is among the most popular stocks on the TSX. Part of the energy sector, Enbridge stock trades at a market cap of $100 billion and an enterprise value of $185 billion. Despite the cyclicality associated with the energy sector, ENB stock is up 283% in the past 20 years. After adjusting for dividends, total returns stand at 787%.

Comparatively, since August 2003, the TSX index has returned less than 400% in dividend-adjusted gains. Additionally, Enbridge also provides shareholders with a tasty dividend yield of 7.2%.

But let’s see if Enbridge stock can continue to outpace the broader markets in the future.

Is Enbridge stock a buy, sell, or hold?

Enbridge is a diversified energy infrastructure company that operates through business segments such as Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewables, and Energy Services.

Its gas distribution segment added 21,000 customers in the first six months of 2023 and is forecast to end 2023 with 42,000 customer additions. Enbridge expects Ontario’s population to grow by 2.5 million in the next decade, driving demand for gas distribution higher while industrial demand remains reliant on natural gas.

In Europe, Enbridge has offshore wind projects in France under construction. It expects to install a wind turbine in Fecamp in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, allowing it to generate 497 megawatts of power. The energy giant also has a pipeline of projects in North America, increasing its power-generation capacity by 4.5 gigawatts.

Armed with a differentiated asset base and utility-like cash flows, Enbridge is a top pick for income-seeking investors. For instance, less than 2% of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is subject to commodity risk.

Around 95% of its customers are equipped with an investment-grade balance sheet, which also lowers credit risk. Further, 80% of its EBITDA is indexed to inflation, allowing Enbridge to increase dividends by 10% annually in the last 28 years.

What is the target price for ENB stock?

Enbridge’s distributable cash flows have totalled $5.96 billion, or $2.94 per share, in the last two quarters, indicating a payout ratio of around 60%. So, Enbridge has enough liquidity to reinvest in capital projects, lower balance sheet debt, and increase its dividends further, showcasing the resiliency of its business model.

Priced at 17 times forward earnings, ENB stock trades at a reasonable valuation, given its tasty dividend yield and accelerating earnings growth forecasts. Analysts remain bullish on Enbridge stock and expect shares to surge 16.5% in the next 12 months. After adjusting for dividends, total returns will be closer to 24%.

Out of the 16 analysts tracking Enbridge stock, nine have a “buy” recommendation, and seven recommend a “hold.” No analyst has a “sell” recommendation.

Enbridge is executing its capital program worth $19 billion, which should drive future cash flows higher. Its resilient low-risk business model is supported by scale, diversification, and robust cash flows. Moreover, the energy heavyweight continues to return capital through consistent dividend hikes and share buybacks.

Enbridge’s protected and inflation-linked EBITDA allow it to generate cash flows across market cycles. It remains one of the top TSX stocks to buy at the current valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy These 3 Brilliant Passive-Income Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your passive-income portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

These Hidden Gems Are Some of Canada’s Best-Kept Stock Secrets

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of Canada’s best kept stock secrets? Here are two stocks that can offer growth, income, and defensive…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

This is My Favourite High-Yield Dividend Stock

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock has been a dividend dog that could prove a smart long-term buy for long-term seekers of passive…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,271 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income is usually where we focus our attention, but passive income comes from multiple sources investors should focus on.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Telus stock looks cheap right now. Is more downside on the way?

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Increase Your CPP Pension by 42%

| Aditya Raghunath

Use blue-chip dividend stocks to create a stable income stream, allowing you to delay the CPP and benefit from a…

Read more »